Police to Facilitate 'Himpunan Gegar TikTok' Gathering, Emphasize Safety and Law Enforcement

Kuala Lumpur police have acknowledged the planned 'Himpunan Gegar TikTok' event organized by Albert Tei at TikTok's headquarters, slated for June 13. Police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed discussions with organizers and stated that safety is paramount; any violence or legal violations will be met with firm police action. The rally aims to urge TikTok to refrain from content restrictions and uphold constitutional free speech rights.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received information regarding the "Himpunan Gegar TikTok" gathering organised by businessman Albert Tei and scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 13) at the social media platform's headquarters here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus said they have already held discussions with the organisers about the gathering.

"We have received information through the media as well as proposals regarding the holding of the gathering. Therefore, we will facilitate the process.

"If such a gathering is organised, we will ensure that the safety of all parties remains the priority, and should there be any violence or violations of the law, police will take firm action," he told a press conference after the launch of the 2025 Traffic Awareness Advocacy Programme here on Friday (June 12). He said its purpose is to remind platform providers, particularly TikTok, not to impose restrictions and to uphold Malaysians' right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. UKM appoints first woman deputy VC for academic affair





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiktok Freedom Of Speech Malaysia Politics Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MyDigital ID seen as key to curb online scams, police sayPolice believe full adoption of Malaysia's MyDigital ID could significantly reduce online scam cases, citing its robust security features. This comes as banks report increasing use of AI in fraud and recognise officers who foiled scam attempts saving RM139 million. Separate warnings issued about concert ticket scams.

Read more »

Two babies found as police, Perhilitan arrest eight Myanmar nationals in Kelantan wildlife raidKOTA BHARU, June 10 — Eight Myanmar nationals, including two women, were arrested in a joint police–Perhilitan operation against illegal hunting and wildlife offences at a...

Read more »

Perak police continue probe despite apology over TikTok claims defaming Tok Batin, hiker JaslindaIPOH, June 11 — Police will continue investigating a man who allegedly posted defamatory content about the Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli Lubuk Gaharu, Pos Musoh, linked to the...

Read more »

100 pengguna Tiktok berhimpun dakwa akaun disekatKira-kira 100 pengguna Tiktok dijangka berhimpun di hadapan Ibu Pejabat TikTok di Sunway Velocity V2 Tower, Kuala Lumpur esok sempena Himpunan Gegar TikTok.

Read more »