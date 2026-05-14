Police Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Girls in Sungai Buloh, Selangor

The police in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, are seeking the public's assistance in locating two 15-year-old girls who have been reported missing since March 17 and Sunday, respectively. The missing teenagers are described as being 150cm tall, weighing 60kg and 152cm tall, weighing 49kg, respectively.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating two 15-year-old girls who have been reported missing in Sungai Buloh , Selangor . Nur Amani Damia Roslan, who has not returned home since March 17, and Angel Ho Kha Suen, who has not returned home since Sunday, are the two teenagers in question.

The police have received reports from their parents, and the missing teenagers are described as being 150cm tall, weighing 60kg and 152cm tall, weighing 49kg, respectively. The public is urged to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Sergeant Muhamad Rais Azmi, at 016-9495707, if they have any information on the whereabouts of the missing teenagers





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Persons 15-Year-Old Girls Sungai Buloh Selangor Police Public's Assistance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selangor demolishes long-standing illegal factories in Pulau IndahRIYADH, ⁠May 12 (Reuters) - Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento scored a ⁠98th-minute own goal that denied his team ‌the chance to wrap up the Saudi Pro League title in a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Read more »

3,420 Ekor Ikan Bandaraya Berjaya Dikeluarkan Di Sungai Skudai, Johor Selamatkan Ekosistem Air TawarSering menjadi ikan hiasan dalam akuarium, ikan bandaraya mudah membiak sehingga merosakkan ekosistem tempatan.

Read more »

Cadangan Walai Tokou untuk Skim Sungai Manila tepat pada masanyaSANDAKAN: Cadangan untuk membina Walai Tokou, sebuah pusat kebudayaan tradisional Kadazan Dusun bagi komuniti Skim Sungai Manila adalah tepat pada masanya keran

Read more »

Pelajar ditemukan terapung di Sungai PadasTenom: Seorang pelajar lelaki berusia 19 tahun ditemukan terapung di Sungai Padas berhampiran Empangan Hidroelektrik Tenom Pangi, di sini, pada pagi Isnin.

Read more »