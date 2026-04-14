Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run Incident on Jalan Bunga Mawar

Authorities in Kuala Lumpur are actively searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian. The incident occurred on Jalan Bunga Mawar, Taman Muda. The police are investigating under the Road Transport Act 1987 and are appealing for information.

KUALA LUMPUR Police are actively searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian on Jalan Bunga Mawar, within the Taman Muda area of Kuala Lumpur . According to Assistant Commissioner Khairul Anuar Khalid, the Officer in Charge of Police District Ampang Jaya (OCPD), authorities received a report concerning the incident at precisely 12:39 AM. Initial investigations have indicated that the victim was in the process of crossing the road near a designated pedestrian crossing at approximately 8:19 PM on Monday, April 13th, when the collision occurred. The impact of the vehicle caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the middle of the road, resulting in severe injuries. Emergency medical services promptly transported the injured individual to Ampang Hospital, where they are currently receiving further medical attention and treatment. The ongoing investigation is being conducted under the provisions of Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. The police are earnestly appealing to the driver involved to voluntarily come forward and lodge a police report at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

The police are diligently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing any available CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the driver of the vehicle. The severity of the injuries sustained by the pedestrian underscores the seriousness of the situation, and the police are committed to ensuring that justice is served. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses any information that could be pertinent to the investigation to contact the police immediately. The focus is on finding the driver and providing support to the injured pedestrian and their family during this difficult time. The authorities emphasize the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving, particularly hit-and-run incidents. The police will continue their investigations with diligence and thoroughness to solve this case as fast as possible. They are also taking into consideration factors which led to the crash and are also gathering evidence from the scene of the incident. The police are determined to bring to justice the driver of the vehicle and are urging the public to cooperate with them in any way possible. They have also increased the patrols in the area and have warned the public to obey all traffic rules and regulations. The police are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and will not tolerate any acts of reckless driving.

In related news, a bus driver who had allowed a woman to sit on his lap has been called in to provide a statement to the authorities. This matter is currently under investigation, and the police are gathering information to ascertain the facts of the case. In other developments, the Australian Prime Minister, Mr. Albanese, is scheduled to visit Malaysia from April 15th to April 17th. Discussions will center on key issues, with energy security taking a prominent role in the agenda. Furthermore, a trial concerning a negligence suit related to the death of a tahfiz student is slated to commence in April 2027. This case is of considerable importance, highlighting the critical aspects of child safety and negligence within educational institutions. The apex court has also set a date of July 29th to hear Rosmah’s review bid regarding the recusal of a judge in a solar case. The judicial proceedings and the legal processes are crucial elements of maintaining the integrity of the justice system.

The police are focused on solving the hit-and-run case efficiently and effectively. Their efforts encompass a comprehensive approach, including meticulous evidence gathering, thorough witness interviews, and the utilization of available technological resources. They are collaborating with various agencies and utilizing all available tools to ensure that the driver of the vehicle is identified and held accountable for their actions. The police have also appealed to the public for their assistance and are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information pertaining to it to come forward and share it with the investigating officers. The police are aware of the importance of this case and are working to ensure a fair and just outcome. The seriousness of the victim's injuries serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the Ampang Jaya police headquarters or any nearby police station. They understand the urgency of the situation and are fully committed to bringing justice to the victim. The police force is also reminding drivers to always be cautious on the road and to be mindful of pedestrians and other road users. They are urging all drivers to avoid reckless behavior, such as speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The police continue to reinforce safety measures and will continue to work tirelessly to prevent such incidents in the future. The community is encouraged to report any suspicious activities related to the incident and work hand in hand with the police force to ensure that safety of the people is upheld





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Hit-And-Run Road Accident Police Investigation Pedestrian Injury Kuala Lumpur

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