Police Search for Woman Suspected of Abusing Three-Year-Old Son in Batu Caves

Police are actively searching for a woman suspected of abusing her three-year-old son in Batu Caves. The investigation began after a report was lodged by the child’s grandmother, who suspected abuse based on the child’s cries. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Kuala Lumpur, April 26 – Authorities are currently searching for a woman believed to be responsible for the abuse of her three-year-old son in a recent incident that occurred in Batu Caves .

The investigation was initiated following a report filed yesterday by the child’s grandmother, with whom the family resides. Initial findings suggest the abuse took place in early March, around 8 pm, when the grandmother overheard the child’s distress and became suspicious of maltreatment by his mother. Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed that the suspect is a local woman and the biological mother of the child, who is currently unmarried.

The precise motive behind the alleged abuse remains under investigation. The police are actively pursuing leads to locate the suspect and bring her in for questioning to aid in the ongoing investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to child abuse. This section of the law carries significant penalties for those found guilty of harming a child.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact Insp Amirul Ashyraf Abu Hassan directly at 019-3491233 or reach out to the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the child and will thoroughly investigate all aspects of this case.

The priority is to locate the suspect and understand the circumstances that led to the alleged abuse, ensuring appropriate action is taken to protect the child from further harm. This incident underscores the importance of vigilance and reporting suspected cases of child abuse. Several helplines are available to provide free and confidential support to those who suspect a child is being harmed. Talian Kasih can be reached at 15999 or via WhatsApp at 019-2615999, operating 24/7.

Talian BuddyBear is available from noon to midnight daily at 1800-18-2327 (BEAR). Additionally, the One Crisis Centre (24/7) for Wilayah Persekutuan offers support through Kuala Lumpur General Hospital at 03-26155555, Sungai Buloh Hospital at 03-61454333, and Putrajaya Hospital at 03-83124200. These resources are crucial for individuals who may be hesitant to directly involve the police but want to ensure a child’s safety.

The authorities emphasize that any information, no matter how small, could be vital in resolving this case and preventing further harm to vulnerable children. The community is encouraged to be proactive in protecting children and reporting any concerns they may have. The ongoing search for the suspect highlights the dedication of law enforcement to address child abuse and ensure justice for victims.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of abuse on young lives and the need for continued efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring





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Child Abuse Batu Caves Police Investigation Child Act 2001 Domestic Violence

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