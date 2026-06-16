Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen at Teluk Ketapang Beach

Kuala Terengganu police are looking for a 15-year-old schoolgirl who went missing after a family outing to Teluk Ketapang Beach on May 29. The teenager, Amiratul Husna Mohd. Shany, was last seen near a trading site before she separated from her family. Her father reported her missing the next day when she could not be located and her phone went inactive. She was described as wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt, black slack pants, and a purple checked hijab, with a height of 152 cm and weight of 50 kg. Authorities classify the case as a missing person investigation and ask the public to provide any information.

KUALA TERENGGANU : Police are searching for a 15-year-old teenage girl reported missing after she went out with her family around Teluk Ketapang Beach here, since May 29.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said, the missing person report was made by her father on the afternoon of May 30 after the teenager concerned could not be found. He said, Amiratul Husna Mohd. Shany is a Form Four student at a secondary school in Bukit Payong, Marang.

"Initial investigation results found that around 6 p.m. on May 29, the girl was taken out for a stroll with her family around Teluk Ketapang Beach. "When she was near the trading site in that area, she informed her father that she wanted to go to her mother's location, which was about 10 meters from where she was," he said today.

Azli said, her father then tried to contact the teenager's mobile phone and search for her in the surrounding area but failed to find her. He said, until now Amiratul Husna has not returned home and cannot be found while her mobile phone number is also no longer active since her disappearance. According to him, before she went missing, the girl was reported wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and black slack pants as well as a purple checked hijab.

She is about 152 centimeters tall, weighs around 50 kilograms, has brownish skin and wears a hijab. He said, the case is classified as a missing person and the public who have information are requested to contact the criminal investigation officer, Inspector Nor Izani Mohd. Shahir at 016-7943735 to assist the investigation





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