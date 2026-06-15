Police Raid Uncovers Mini Casino Operation in Bukit Jalil, Seizure of Gambling Gear and Illicit Drug Sample

The Kuala Lumpur police force successfully dismantled an illegal casino operating from a luxury apartment in Bukit Jalil, confiscating gambling equipment, cash, laptops and a cocaine sample, with investigations covering multiple detainees and serious drug links.

On June 15, authorities in Kuala Lumpur conducted a raid on a luxurious residential building in Bukit Jalil that was being used as a covert gambling hub.

Deputy police chief Supt Lim Chun How announced that the division responsible for anti-vice, gambling and secret society investigations dismantled a network run out of the high‑rise during an investigation known as Op Noda/Dadu. The operation targeted individuals who were suspected of operating an illegal casino and providing online gambling services. During the raid the police confiscated a full set of gambling equipment.

These items included a Texas Hold'em casino table, a large collection of gambling chips and playing cards, as well as a karaoke audio system. Cash worth RM4,904 was found on the premises.

In addition, the team seized several laptops that may have been linked to the gambling platform. Twenty‑eight people were detained for questioning, consisting of twelve men, two women from the local community and a Vietnamese woman. One of the suspects is a wanted fugitive who is currently linked to an ongoing drug offence in Pulau Tikus, Penang.

Medical spoons - the police also recovered four sealed plastic packets containing a total weight of 10.11 grams of a white powder presumed to be cocaine. The seized drugs and the entire operation are now under investigation under multiple statutes, including the Entertainment (Federal Territory) Act 1992, the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case is being handled by the district police headquarters Anti‑Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division, which is continuing to trace the extent of the criminal organisation and to prevent further illegal gambling activities in the region. The raid underscored the authorities' commitment to cracking down on underground gambling and drug distribution networks that operate under the guise of legitimate residences.

Meanwhile, extra legal measures and penalties are being prepared for offenders involved in the casino network. Local law enforcement officials are also coordinating with other agencies to track the online gambling platform and its foreign associates, aiming to dismantle the operation before it reaches wider audiences. Public reaction to the police action was largely supportive, with several social media users praising the authorities for taking a strong stance against illegal gambling and drug trafficking in Kuala Lumpur.

As the investigation progresses, authorities expect to uncover further links to broader criminal syndicates and to ensure that all those involved face appropriate legal consequences





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Police Raid Illegal Gambling Bukit Jalil Kuala Lumpur Drug Seizure Red Light Casino Operation

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