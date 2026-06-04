Police Probe Viral Video of Restaurant Worker Allegedly Stuffing Cat Into Sack in Teluk Intan

Hilir Perak police have launched an investigation after a viral video showed a restaurant employee in Taman Melor, Teluk Intan, allegedly putting a cat into a sack. The incident is being treated as animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Police have opened an investigation into a case of alleged animal cruelty involving a cat at a restaurant in Taman Melor, Teluk Intan . The Hilir Perak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Chua Kok Lian, confirmed that initial investigations are underway to identify the individuals involved, determine the exact location of the incident, and gather complete facts.

A viral video circulating on social media shows a man, believed to be a restaurant employee, placing a cat into a sack. The police have also received a report from the restaurant's owner regarding the video. Based on the report, the employee is allegedly the person seen in the video. The case is being investigated under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for suspected animal abuse.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously and are urging the public with information to come forward to assist the investigation





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Animal Cruelty Teluk Intan Restaurant Viral Video Police Investigation Cat Hilir Perak Animal Welfare Act 2015

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