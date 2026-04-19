Police Officers Arrested, Two Test Positive for Drugs in Ipoh Raid

In a significant operation, three police officers, including a corporal and a lance corporal, were apprehended at entertainment outlets in Ipoh, Perak. Two of the arrested officers subsequently tested positive for illicit substances, highlighting the police department's commitment to upholding integrity and combating drug abuse within its ranks. The raid also led to the detention of numerous other individuals.

An operation conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department on April 5 in Ipoh, Perak, has resulted in the arrest of three police personnel. The raid, which targeted two entertainment premises located in Bandar Baru Medan and Taman Ipoh, led to the apprehension of a police officer and two constables who were present at the venues.

Further scrutiny during the operation revealed that two of these officers tested positive for illegal drugs, a development that underscores the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to address misconduct, irrespective of rank or position within the force. The findings were confirmed by Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, in a statement made on Sunday, April 19, as reported by Sinar Harian. This incident serves as a stark reminder that internal discipline and accountability remain paramount in maintaining public trust and the integrity of the police service. The two policemen found to have consumed drugs are aged 26 and 40. The younger officer holds the rank of corporal, while his colleague is a lance corporal. Both individuals are currently serving in Johor. Their drug tests yielded concerning results: the corporal tested positive for ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic and euphoric effects. His fellow officer returned a positive result for a combination of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and ketamine. Methamphetamine and amphetamine are powerful stimulants with significant addictive potential, often associated with widespread abuse and severe health consequences. The presence of multiple substances in one individual's system further heightens concerns regarding their fitness for duty and potential risks. The authorities have indicated that these officers will face appropriate departmental and legal actions, as the investigation progresses. The indiscriminate nature of drug abuse means that no individual, regardless of their profession or standing in society, is immune, and the police force is not exempt from this reality. Beyond the arrest of the three officers, the broader raid led to the detention of a substantial number of other individuals. In total, 59 men and 28 women were taken into custody to assist with ongoing investigations. These individuals are being examined under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, a provision that criminalizes the consumption of dangerous drugs. Director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan emphasized that this action demonstrates the department's unwavering stance against any form of offense, asserting that there will be no compromise, particularly when it involves members of the police force. He reiterated that the integrity of the service is of utmost importance, and any deviation from professional conduct and legal statutes will be met with decisive action. The extensive nature of the detentions suggests a wider sweep aimed at disrupting drug-related activities within the identified entertainment areas, reinforcing the police's role in maintaining public safety and order





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