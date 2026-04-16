Police Officer Among Six Charged with Armed Robbery and Firearm Offenses

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and five other individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including gang robbery and exhibiting a firearm, in connection with incidents that occurred in Kepong earlier this month. The accused, who pleaded not guilty, face severe penalties including lengthy prison sentences and caning.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with five other individuals, has been formally charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with serious offenses including exhibiting a firearm and engaging in gang robberies within residential areas in Kepong during the early part of April. DSP Ahmad Ruzaini Ahmad Dahalan, 41, and his alleged accomplices, Abd Samat Shaari, 44, Faridzuan Yahya, 31, Lim Cheal Kei, 51, Yeoh Choon Siang, 47, and L.

Jijayendran, 31, all entered pleas of not guilty to the charges presented before separate Sessions Court judges. The charges, which are severe in nature, include joint accusations of committing robbery while brandishing a pistol, thereby instilling fear of death in two victims. DSP Ahmad Ruzaini, who was formerly stationed with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) at Bukit Aman and has been on suspension since January, faces these charges under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code. This particular offense carries a stringent penalty, ranging from 30 to 40 years imprisonment and a minimum of six strokes of the cane upon conviction. In addition to these grave accusations, the Deputy Superintendent is also charged with committing gang robbery against a homeowner, an offense stipulated under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which can result in a jail term of up to 20 years and the possibility of caning. The alleged criminal activities took place in a residential area within Desa ParkCity, with the timeframe specified between 4 am and 8:10 am on April 5th. The other five accused individuals face three similar charges, all purportedly committed at the same location and during the same period. Legal representation was present for all six defendants. However, bail was not offered due to the non-bailable nature of the offenses. The prosecution was led by Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail, the Kuala Lumpur Prosecution Director. Investigations into these robberies have been ongoing, with Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirming on April 10th the arrest of a police officer believed to be the mastermind behind a series of armed robberies in the Kepong area. These incidents are estimated to have resulted in losses totaling RM4.4 million. The syndicate is suspected of absconding with valuable assets, including three luxury vehicles, a safe, a significant amount of cash (RM24,200), foreign currency (US$1,200), jewelry, and two gold bars, highlighting the substantial impact of their alleged criminal enterprise. The charges brought forth underscore the gravity of the situation and the commitment of law enforcement to address such serious criminal activities, particularly when involving individuals in positions of authority





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Police Officer Armed Robbery Firearm Offenses Gang Robbery Kuala Lumpur

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