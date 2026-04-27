Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Pandamaran After Bystanders Tamper with Vehicle

Authorities are probing a deadly accident in Klang where bystanders interfered with the crash scene, leading to the vehicle falling into a drain with the victim inside. Police urge witnesses to come forward as investigations continue under the Road Transport Act.

Authorities in Klang are investigating a fatal car accident in Pandamaran after disturbing footage emerged online showing bystanders tampering with the vehicle involved in the crash.

The incident, which occurred on April 26 at around 8:30 PM along Jalan Bukit Kerayong, involved a Toyota Avanza driven by a man in his 60s. According to South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with a stone structure near a house before ending up at the edge of a drain.

Tragically, the victim was still inside the car when bystanders attempted to move it, resulting in the vehicle falling into the drain. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with police urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigating officer Insp Ahmad Syahid Salahudin at 011-35753557 or visit the nearest police station.

Police have also reminded the public to remain vigilant, avoid distractions while driving, and strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents. The viral video has sparked concerns about public safety and the potential legal consequences of interfering with accident scenes. Authorities are now reviewing the footage to determine the sequence of events and identify those involved in tampering with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has been notified, and investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the crash. The incident has raised questions about road safety measures in the area and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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Klang Accident Pandamaran Crash Road Transport Act Public Interference Traffic Safety

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