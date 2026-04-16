Police Intensify Patrols at Border Fuel Stations to Combat Subsidized Fuel Leakage

Authorities have heightened surveillance at 13 'hotspot' fuel stations near the Malaysia-Thailand border across Perak, Kedah, and Perlis as part of Op Tiris 4.0. This operation aims to prevent the illicit diversion of subsidized fuel, with continuous police presence and intelligence gathering.

The Royal Malaysia Police, specifically its Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA), has significantly ramped up its enforcement efforts at 13 identified 'hotspot' fuel stations situated near the Malaysia-Thailand border. This increased vigilance is part of the ongoing Op Tiris 4.0 , a strategic operation designed to curtail the unauthorized diversion and leakage of subsidized fuel across Perak, Kedah, and Perlis.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh, Commander of the General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade, confirmed that three senior police officers and a contingent of 54 personnel from his brigade have been strategically deployed to these critical locations.

The operational deployment spans two fuel stations in Perak, six in Kedah, and five in Perlis, ensuring a comprehensive and robust presence along the sensitive border regions.

The primary objective of this intensified monitoring is to effectively curb the supply leakage of subsidized fuel, which represents a significant drain on national resources and deprives eligible citizens of intended benefits.

Monitoring activities under Ops Tiris 4.0 are conducted rigorously, operating in shifts that commence as early as 6:30 AM and continue without interruption until the closing hours of the identified 'hotspot' fuel stations. This sustained presence of General Operations Force (PGA) personnel is crucial for maintaining constant surveillance and deterring any illicit activities.

The heightened operational tempo is a direct response to the recent enforcement of the Control of Supplies (Prohibition on Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) Regulations 2026, which became effective on April 1st.

These regulations, coupled with existing rules governing the purchase of subsidized fuel in portable containers, underscore the government's commitment to preserving these essential resources for intended recipients.

The police are committed to continuously enhancing their operational effectiveness through proactive measures. This includes ongoing monitoring of fuel distribution networks, strengthening intelligence gathering capabilities to identify patterns and potential offenders, and fostering strategic cooperation with other relevant government agencies.

This collaborative approach is vital to ensuring that the intended benefits of subsidized fuel are exclusively channeled to the eligible groups and communities that rely on them.

The authorities are also appealing to the public for their active participation in this effort. Citizens are strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activities or potential instances of misappropriation of subsidized fuel to the relevant authorities. Such information is invaluable in enabling law enforcement agencies to take timely and decisive action.

The police reiterate their unwavering commitment to safeguarding national resources and ensuring that subsidized fuel serves its intended purpose, benefiting the people of Malaysia.

This comprehensive strategy, involving increased patrols, regulatory enforcement, enhanced intelligence, inter-agency collaboration, and public engagement, forms a multifaceted approach to tackling the complex issue of subsidized fuel leakage and ensuring its integrity





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Subsidized Fuel Illegal Smuggling Op Tiris 4.0 Border Security Fuel Leakage

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