Police Hunt for Perodua Axia Driver in Hit-and-Run Incident, Traffic Officer Injured

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are searching for the driver of a Perodua Axia involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a traffic officer in Kuala Lumpur. The incident occurred on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, and the police are seeking public assistance to identify the driver and the vehicle. The injured officer received medical treatment, and the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are actively pursuing the driver of a Perodua Axia involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in injuries to a traffic officer on duty. The incident occurred on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra last Friday, April 10th. According to Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, the Chief of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), the collision took place at approximately 10:47 PM. Constable Roslan Salleh, a 27-year-old officer, was directing traffic within a marked yellow box area when he was struck from behind by the unidentified vehicle. The driver, instead of stopping to assess the situation or offer assistance, chose to flee the scene. This act has been condemned by the authorities, who are emphasizing the legal and moral obligation of motorists to remain at the site of an accident and render aid to those injured. The police are treating this as a serious offense, highlighting the importance of accountability and responsibility on the roads.

The impact of the collision caused several injuries to Constable Roslan. He sustained wounds to his right palm, experienced trauma to the back of his head, and reported pain in his ribs. Emergency medical services, specifically an ambulance from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), promptly transported the injured officer to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for immediate medical attention. Information regarding Constable Roslan's current medical condition has not been publicly released, pending further updates from the hospital. The police investigation is actively gathering information and reviewing all available evidence.

The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has initiated a comprehensive investigation to locate the suspect and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Police officers are meticulously reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from the scene of the accident and surrounding areas. This is a crucial step in attempting to identify the car and determine its registration, as well as the identity of the driver. Furthermore, the authorities have issued a public appeal for information, urging any witnesses or individuals with relevant details about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The public is encouraged to contact Inspector Mohammad Salehuddin Musa at 013-3994958 with any pertinent information. They can also reach the Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or visit any nearby police station to provide assistance. The police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to driving without due care and attention, and in this case, failing to stop after an accident resulting in injury. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available. The case highlights the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving and failure to fulfill one's legal obligations after a traffic accident.





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Hit-And-Run Police Investigation Traffic Officer Road Accident Malaysia

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