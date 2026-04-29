Police Hunt Firecracker Culprits Disrupting Wedding Photoshoot

Shah Alam police are investigating the disturbance of public peace caused by individuals setting off firecrackers during a wedding photoshoot near the Setia Alam Community Trail. Authorities are seeking information from the public to identify and apprehend the suspects.

A viral video screenshot depicts the incident of firecrackers being set off early in the morning near the Setia Alam Community Trail in Setia Alam, Shah Alam , Selangor, two days ago.

Shah Alam police are currently searching for individuals responsible for setting off firecrackers during a wedding photoshoot in the early hours of the morning near the parking area of the Setia Alam Community Trail. Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol, stated that the viral incident disturbed public peace as an estimated 50 to 100 firecracker units were ignited.

He explained that the activity occurred in three separate instances on April 26th around 1:05 AM and repeated on the following night around 2:11 AM. A one-minute and fifty-second video recording also went viral on social media, showing the wedding photoshoot with firecrackers being set off, causing disturbance to local residents. A police report was filed on April 29th after the video gained traction on social media and attracted public attention.

Police have confirmed that the incident took place in the public parking area of the Setia Alam Community Trail. The irresponsible act not only caused a disturbance but also raised concerns about public safety, especially given the potential for injury or damage to property. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and are committed to identifying and apprehending those involved. The use of firecrackers is strictly regulated in Malaysia, and unauthorized use can lead to severe penalties.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment or a fine of up to RM 10,000. Active efforts are underway to locate and arrest the suspects. Individuals with further information are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Siti Mahanira Mahat, at 0192522905 to aid the investigation.

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the perpetrators and ensuring that such reckless behavior does not recur. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to the law and respecting the peace and tranquility of the community. The authorities are determined to maintain law and order and will take appropriate action against anyone who violates the regulations regarding the use of explosives.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available. The police are also reviewing security footage from the area to gather additional evidence and identify potential witnesses. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities





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Firecrackers Shah Alam Police Investigation Wedding Photoshoot Public Disturbance Explosives Act Setia Alam Community Trail

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