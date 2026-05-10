Police Disrupt Cable Theft Syndicate, Arrest Six Men

Police in Shah Alam have successfully disrupted a cable theft syndicate, arresting six men during a series of operations around the Klang Valley between May 4 and 9. The suspects were found to have a criminal record and tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Police confiscated a Nissan Navara and various tools used to cut cables, as well as three rolls of cable belonging to Telekom Malaysia. Authorities are urging those with information related to the case to contact the investigating officer at 012-5583436.

Police have successfully disrupted a cable theft syndicate following the arrest of six men during a series of operations around the Klang Valley. The suspects, aged between 26 and 40, all had a criminal record and tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine .

Police confiscated a Nissan Navara and various tools used by the suspects to cut cables, as well as three rolls of cable belonging to Telekom Malaysia. Those with information related to the case are urged to contact the investigating officer at 012-5583436





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Criminal Investigation Division Amphetamine And Methamphetamine Section 2 Cable Theft Syndicate Nissan Navara Tools Used To Cut Cables Telecom Malaysia Arrest Of Six Men Urine Screening Tests

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