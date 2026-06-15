Police Dismantle Migrant Smuggling Syndicate in Selangor Raid

A coordinated early-morning raid in Sabak Bernam led to the arrest of seven local men and 28 Indonesian illegal immigrants, along with the seizure of vehicles and phones, as part of a crackdown on a migrant smuggling network.

KUALA LUMPUR - Police have successfully dismantled a migrant smuggling syndicate following a coordinated raid in Sabak Bernam, Selangor . The operation resulted in the arrest of seven local men identified as ground handlers and transporters, alongside 28 Indonesian nationals who were residing in Malaysia illegally.

The raid took place at approximately 5 a.m. on June 10 in Kampung Sungai Air Tawar, conducted by the Central Brigade Task Force of the General Operations Force (GOF). The action was based on intelligence gathered during Operation Taring Nyah 1, which spanned Selangor and Johor. Senior Assistant Commissioner Hakemal Hawari, commander of the Central Brigade GOF, confirmed the details during a press conference on June 15.

A total of 35 individuals were detained, including the seven locals and 28 Indonesian men and women. Among the Indonesians, 24 were adult men and four were adult women, all aged between 20 and 50 years. Authorities also seized assets believed to be instrumental in the smuggling network: six cars, one motorcycle, and seven mobile phones.

The investigation is proceeding under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. This crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal migration and human trafficking within the region, highlighting the collaboration between law enforcement agencies to dismantle organized criminal operations that exploit vulnerable individuals seeking better opportunities abroad





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Migrant Smuggling Human Trafficking Illegal Immigrants Police Raid Selangor ATIPSOM

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