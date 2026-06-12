Police Detain Man Believed to be Suffering from Mental Health Disorder

A man in Kota Belud has been detained by police after several incidents of aggressive behaviour alarmed residents in the district. The individual has a history of mental health treatment and has no close relatives responsible for his care and supervision.

Police in Kota Belud have detained a man believed to be suffering from a mental health disorder following several incidents that alarmed residents in the district.

The individual was allegedly involved in aggressive behaviour that caused injuries to members of the public and damage to property. District Police Chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said the man was detained at about 4pm on Wednesday after police received public information. He was later taken to Kota Belud Hospital for examination before being referred to the Psychiatry Department at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang in Kota Kinabalu for further treatment and monitoring.

Investigations found that the individual has a history of mental health treatment at Kota Belud Hospital and Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang. It was also discovered that the man has no close relatives responsible for his care and supervision. The action was taken under Section 11 of the Mental Health Act 2001, which allows a person suspected of mental disorder who may pose a danger to themselves, others, or property to be taken into custody for medical examination.

Several videos went viral on social media showing the man behaving aggressively around business premises in Kota Belud, including allegedly assaulting members of the public and damaging property, causing concern among residents. The police have taken necessary steps to ensure public safety and the individual is currently receiving treatment at the designated hospital





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Police Detain Man Believed To Be Suffering Fro Kota Belud Mental Health Act 2001 Public Safety Aggressive Behaviour

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