Police Deployment at Petrol Stations Near Borders to Combat Fuel Smuggling

The government is deploying police officers at petrol stations near border areas and high-risk locations to combat fuel smuggling and leakage. This is part of a broader effort to strengthen enforcement and monitor the supply and price of fuel amid the global energy crisis. The initiative involves the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Home Ministry.

KOTA KINABALU: In a significant move to combat fuel smuggling and leakage, the government has authorized the deployment of police officers at petrol stations situated near border areas and other high-risk locations. This decision, approved during a recent Cabinet meeting, represents a crucial step in bolstering enforcement efforts and addressing the persistent challenges associated with fuel pilferage.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali emphasized the importance of this initiative, highlighting its role in complementing the ongoing static deployment of enforcement officers from his ministry. The collaboration with the police force is deemed essential to overcome manpower constraints faced by ministry officers and to ensure more thorough monitoring of the supply and price dynamics across the nation. This strategic approach is designed to effectively curb the smuggling and leakage of petrol and diesel, issues that are expected to intensify in the wake of the global energy crisis. Minister Armizan elaborated on the details of the enforcement strategy while speaking to reporters after officiating the Ihsan Food Bank (i-FB) Santuni Komuniti @ Dapur Kita-Kita Bersama KPDN program held on Saturday, April 11. He noted that enforcement officers from his ministry have already been stationed at 87 petrol stations in border areas nationwide, a deployment that commenced on March 20 and is scheduled to continue until April 20. \The next phase of the operation is slated to commence the following week, with the addition of 70 more petrol stations. Importantly, this phase will also involve the active participation of police officers. The authorities are committed to constantly evaluating risks and adjusting the implementation as required. Furthermore, Minister Armizan revealed that the expansion of static monitoring to all petrol stations located near borders and high-risk zones was deemed necessary based on reports presented during the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting. He explained that the ongoing energy crisis has a far-reaching impact, affecting the supply chains of food and other essential goods, particularly those imported. Consequently, stricter monitoring measures are crucial to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure the stability of the market. The discussions are also ongoing with the Home Ministry to potentially engage volunteers from Rela in the static monitoring operations at petrol stations. The government's multi-pronged strategy reflects a commitment to protecting national interests and safeguarding the economy from illicit activities. This proactive approach underscores the government's resolve to address the fuel smuggling problem and the global energy crisis impact effectively.\In related news, the government is also tackling other pressing issues. This includes addressing the concerns surrounding temporary classroom settings in Beluran, as highlighted by the Prime Minister. Immediate action has been ordered to rectify the situation. In addition to this, the Defense Minister has affirmed a zero-tolerance stance towards an assault case in the Bentong army camp, following the tragic death of the victim. The authorities are committed to ensuring justice and accountability in this sensitive matter. Further highlighting the government's efforts to maintain border security, Kelantan police have successfully disposed of four fish bombs discovered near the border. In the realm of political developments, Hamzah has refuted any plans to establish a new political party, preferring to operate within the framework of an existing platform. In the transportation sector, Rapid Rail has been fined RM100,000 for its failure to uphold track safety standards, according to Apad. These various measures collectively demonstrate the government's comprehensive approach to addressing national challenges and maintaining stability across various sectors. The focus on border security, economic stability, and public safety shows a strong dedication to the well-being and prosperity of the nation





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