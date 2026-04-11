Police Deployment at Border Petrol Stations and Diesel Subsidy Reforms Under Consideration

The Malaysian government is weighing plans to deploy police officers to petrol stations along its borders to combat fuel smuggling and enhance security. Concurrently, it's exploring the use of MyKasih and MyKad for targeted diesel subsidies. Measures to support fishermen are also being finalized.

PUTRAJAYA The Malaysian government is actively deliberating on deploying police officers to petrol stations situated along the nation’s borders. This potential measure is a direct response to a recent surge in arrests related to fuel smuggling operations and various security vulnerabilities identified at these strategic locations.

The announcement was made by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil during a press conference on Wednesday, highlighting the government's commitment to tackling these pressing issues. The Cabinet has received a comprehensive briefing from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, which presented concerning data illustrating the escalating risks associated with high-traffic border areas. The primary objective of this proposed deployment is to bolster enforcement efforts, thereby ensuring the safety and security of both consumers and petrol station staff. Minister Fahmi Fadzil emphasized that the Cabinet is carefully evaluating the necessity of a dedicated security presence, specifically involving the deployment of police officers, to mitigate these risks. He underscored the government's proactive stance in addressing the challenges faced at border petrol stations and its dedication to protecting the interests of the public. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at curbing illegal activities and maintaining order within the nation's fuel supply chain and security at the borders.\Simultaneously, the government is exploring innovative solutions to streamline and improve the efficiency of its targeted subsidy programs. Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the use of the MyKasih system and MyKad identification is being considered for the distribution of diesel subsidies. This approach aims to create a more precise and effective mechanism for delivering subsidies directly to eligible beneficiaries, thereby reducing potential leakages and misuse. The Finance Ministry is currently conducting a thorough review of this proposed mechanism, analyzing its feasibility and potential impact. The Cabinet will carefully analyze the findings and finalize the details of the implementation plan before making a definitive announcement to the public. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to optimizing its subsidy programs, ensuring that public resources are utilized efficiently and effectively to benefit those who genuinely require assistance. The government recognizes the importance of providing targeted support to vulnerable segments of the population and is constantly seeking ways to enhance the effectiveness of its social welfare programs. The proposed integration of technology, such as the MyKasih system and MyKad identification, underscores the government's commitment to utilizing modern tools and techniques to improve service delivery and prevent fraud.\Furthermore, the government is also actively addressing growing concerns surrounding the economic well-being of the nation’s fishermen. Minister Fahmi Fadzil acknowledged the reported discrepancies between the subsidized diesel prices and market returns, which have been negatively impacting fishing activities across the country. The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has been tasked with taking follow-up actions to address these concerns and mitigate the negative consequences. The government recognizes the crucial role that fishermen play in the nation’s food supply chain and is committed to providing necessary support to safeguard their livelihoods. Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that the gap in diesel pricing has specifically affected both coastal and deep-sea fishing regions, highlighting the widespread impact of this issue. He also indicated that further details regarding specific support measures for the agricultural and fisheries sectors are expected to be announced in the coming days. The government is working diligently to develop comprehensive solutions that will help fishermen overcome the challenges they are facing, ensuring the sustainability of their industry and the continued availability of seafood for the Malaysian population. The government's actions demonstrate a commitment to both economic stability and social welfare, ensuring that essential sectors like fisheries receive the support they need to thrive





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fuel Smuggling Border Security Police Deployment Diesel Subsidies Fishermen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia to request UN review of peacekeeping deployment in Lebanon, says Tok MatKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit remained firmer at the 3.97 level against the US dollar and other major currencies at Thursday's opening, supported by improved market optimism following the two-week ceasefire, which spurred risk-on sentiment.

Read more »

Pengurangan kuota subsidi petrol langkah tepat, adilLangkah kerajaan mengurangkan kuota penggunaan petrol bersubsidi di bawah BUDI95 daripada 300 liter kepada 200 liter sebulan adalah tepat dalam usaha mengurangkan beban fiskal negara, menurut Bank Dunia.

Read more »

Terdedah Lama Kepada Petrol Boleh Tingkatkan Risiko Kanser, Leukemia AntaranyaMenurut Pegawai Perubatan Am, Dr Zubaidi Hj Ahmad, kimia dikenali sebagai benzene yang terkandung di dalam petrol adalah berbahaya untuk kesihatan.

Read more »

Malaysian Prime Minister Assures No Petrol Supply Impact After Oil Tanker BreakdownAn oil tanker carrying Malaysian-bound crude oil from the Persian Gulf broke down in the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that a replacement tanker has docked and there will be no immediate impact on petrol supply. This situation comes as Malaysia works to secure safe passage for its vessels through the strait.

Read more »

Police Deployment at Petrol Stations Near Borders to Combat Fuel SmugglingThe government is deploying police officers at petrol stations near border areas and high-risk locations to combat fuel smuggling and leakage. This is part of a broader effort to strengthen enforcement and monitor the supply and price of fuel amid the global energy crisis. The initiative involves the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Home Ministry.

Read more »

Cabinet approves police presence at petrol stations to curb fuel leakage, says ArmizanKOTA KINABALU, April 11 — The Cabinet has agreed to deploy police personnel at petrol stations to strengthen monitoring and enforcement amid rising risks of fuel supply leakage...

Read more »