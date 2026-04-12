Police Deploy to Petrol Stations Near Borders to Combat Fuel Smuggling Amidst Energy Crisis

The Malaysian government is deploying police to over 80 petrol stations near the borders to curb fuel smuggling due to the global energy crisis. The Home Minister announced the decision following a Cabinet directive, emphasizing the need to strengthen border controls and protect national resources. The initiative will not affect the core duties of the police. Data from January to March shows 735 smuggling cases with seized goods valued at RM2.81 billion.

PADANG BESAR, April 12 — Police will be immediately deployed to over 80 petrol stations near Malaysia 's borders as part of intensified enforcement to combat fuel smuggling , driven by the ongoing global energy crisis . Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the crisis has significantly impacted fuel prices, fostering an environment conducive to increased smuggling activities.

He stated that explicit instructions have been given to Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, to orchestrate the strategic deployment of police personnel to locations deemed high-risk, with a particular focus on border areas. The Minister clarified that the police's involvement in monitoring petrol stations at the border is not intended to be a permanent fixture. The role will be subject to review once the energy crisis subsides. This statement was made during a press conference following a working visit and inspection of border control operations at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Padang Besar. The decision to involve the police follows a Cabinet directive, issued after a comprehensive review of the need to bolster security measures, specifically the deployment of security personnel, including the police, to reinforce controls at identified locations.\Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who also serves as the MADANI Government spokesman, had previously indicated that this initiative was considered after the Cabinet received a briefing from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN). The briefing highlighted a series of arrests conducted at petrol stations situated near the nation’s borders. Saifuddin Nasution reassured the public that the involvement of police in these monitoring efforts will not impinge upon the force's core duties, which encompass addressing narcotics-related crimes, traffic violations, and commercial offenses. Furthermore, he emphasized that the Home Ministry, in collaboration with other relevant enforcement agencies, is actively escalating its preparedness and measures to effectively curb fuel leakages and the smuggling of other controlled goods across the borders. This proactive approach aims to safeguard national interests and uphold the integrity of the market.\In related developments, the Home Minister also provided figures pertaining to smuggling activities. From January to March of this year, a total of 735 smuggling cases involving petrol, diesel, and other controlled goods were recorded in areas overseen by the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF), which encompasses Kedah, Perlis, and Perak. The estimated value of the seized goods in these cases amounted to RM2.81 billion, underscoring the scale and economic impact of these illegal activities. The government's commitment to tackling fuel smuggling and protecting national resources is evident in the deployment of police personnel and the ongoing efforts of the Home Ministry and other enforcement agencies. The government is committed to ensuring that law and order is maintained at all costs and will not allow any illegal activities to be carried out which may affect the wellbeing of the citizens. The government will continue to review its measures to ensure that they are effective. The involvement of police is crucial at this moment, where there is a lot of economic instability. The police will also work alongside other agencies to fight any form of crime and to ensure that Malaysia's borders are safe from any threat





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Fuel Smuggling Border Control Police Deployment Energy Crisis Malaysia

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