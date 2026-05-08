Police Confirm Incident Involving Falling Student Was Not Related to Bullying or Abuse

This news text confirms that an incident involving a Standard 5 male student in Melaka was not related to bullying or abuse. The student was injured after falling from a garage roof during a class transition period caused by accidentally throwing a peer's shoe.

Police have confirmed that an incident involving a Standard 5 male student, who was injured after falling from a garage roof at a school in Batu Berendam , Melaka , was not related to bullying or abuse.

The incident took place during a class transition period where the student allegedly threw a peer’s shoe from the first floor of the school building, causing it to land on the awning of a bicycle garage below. While trying to retrieve the shoe, he climbed onto the structure and a section of the roof collapsed, causing him to fall. The school provided emergency assistance before the student was taken to Melaka Hospital.

Official investigation findings concluded that the incident was purely accidental, as reported by Malaysia Gazette, and the case has since been classified as a Police Enquiry Paper (KEP). This clarification follows earlier reports suggesting that another student, the owner of the shoe, had been the one injured while trying to retrieve his property





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Standard 5 Male Student Fell From A Garage Roof Melaka Bullying Abuse Accident School Building Roof Collapse Batu Berendam Investigation Criminal Investigation Team Forensic Personnel Witnesses

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