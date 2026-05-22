Police charge 9 after viral stunt involving flares and reckless driving in Kuala Lumpur

After a viral stunt involving lit flares and risky driving was captured on video in Kuala Lumpur, nine people were charged with public nuisance, indecent behavior, and other relevant charges.

A viral publicity stunt involving a group of 15 people – 14 men and one woman – arrested after videos of reckless driving , lit flares , and dangerous riding in a pickup truck surfaced online.

Among the suspects, a 24-year-old owner of a clothing store was found. The group staged the stunt in conjunction with the clothing outlet's sixth anniversary campaign in Dengkil. The case is being investigated under several relevant acts due to the reckless and dangerous driving. The pickup truck was seized and clothing believed to have been worn during the stunt was also taken





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Viral Stunt Lit Flares Reckless Driving Kuala Lumpur Penal Code Minor Offences Act Explosives Act Road Transport Act Communications And Multimedia Act Pickup Truck Electric Scrambler Motorcycles Dengkil

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