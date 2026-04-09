Police Bust Cryptocurrency Scam Call Center in Perak, Arrest 22 Chinese Nationals

Perak police shut down a cryptocurrency scam call center in Bagan Datuk, arresting 22 Chinese nationals. The group targeted victims in Italy, using WhatsApp and Telegram to lure them into a fraudulent investment scheme. The operation involved the seizure of mobile phones, laptops, and networking equipment, and the case is under investigation according to the Penal Code. Related news includes a graft probe in Perlis, a demolition order in Melaka, and the Transport Ministry's discussions on the energy crisis's impact on aviation.

Ipoh: A cryptocurrency scam call center, operated by a group of Chinese nationals out of a homestay in Bagan Datuk , has been shut down following a police raid . Perak police chief Comm Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the arrests, which took place around 1:00 AM on Tuesday, April 7th. The operation led to the apprehension of 22 individuals, comprising 19 men and 3 women, ranging in age from 22 to 40.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of technological equipment, including 35 mobile phones, 9 laptops, and various networking devices, estimated to be worth approximately RM95,000. Comm Noor Hisam detailed the case during a press conference held at the state police headquarters on Thursday, April 9th, providing further insight into the modus operandi of the syndicate. The investigation unveiled the group's utilization of a platform known as Pyxora Labs, which was central to their fraudulent activities. Further details revealed the targeted nature of their operation, with victims specifically located in Italy. The scammers employed messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to initiate contact with their targets, employing deceptive tactics to entice them into participating in a fraudulent investment scheme. Payments were facilitated through the USDT (Tether) cryptocurrency, primarily channeled through the Pyxora Labs app or website. The group's criminal activities are believed to have commenced in February, with the investigation ongoing. Legal proceedings are currently underway, and the case is being actively investigated under Section 420 and 120(b) of the Penal Code. If convicted of the charges of cheating, the individuals involved could face a severe sentence, including imprisonment for up to ten years, whipping, and substantial financial penalties. \In related news, a civil servant in Perlis has been remanded for five days as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged RM200,000 graft probe. Authorities are meticulously examining the details of the case, and the individual involved is currently assisting with the investigations. This highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and maintain transparency within the public sector. Additionally, in Melaka, authorities have issued an order for the demolition of a controversial shrine-like structure located in Serkam. This decision reflects the local authorities' response to community concerns and potentially regulatory violations associated with the structure. The specific details surrounding the reasons for the demolition and the nature of the structure remain subject to further clarification. Separately, the Transport Ministry is actively engaged in discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB). These discussions are focused on developing strategies and implementing measures to shield the aviation sector from the potentially disruptive effects of the ongoing energy crisis. The collaborative efforts reflect the government's proactive approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the continued smooth operation of the aviation industry in the face of global economic challenges. \The authorities' swift response in dismantling the cryptocurrency scam operation underscores their commitment to combating financial crimes and protecting citizens from fraudulent activities. The investigation's focus on international dimensions, with targeted victims in Italy, reflects the global reach of these types of criminal enterprises. The meticulous seizure of evidence, including mobile phones and laptops, signifies the comprehensive nature of the investigation and the determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. The legal consequences faced by the individuals involved, including lengthy jail sentences and severe financial penalties, send a strong message of deterrence to others considering similar fraudulent activities. The investigation into the graft probe in Perlis and the demolition order in Melaka also reflect the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public order. The Transport Ministry's proactive engagement with CAAM and MAHB to address the energy crisis further exemplifies the government's proactive approach to mitigating the impact of global challenges and ensuring the sustainability of critical sectors. These varied incidents, all occurring within a relatively short timeframe, demonstrate the multifaceted challenges faced by law enforcement and government agencies in maintaining security, enforcing regulations, and ensuring the smooth functioning of society. The collaboration between different agencies and the proactive implementation of measures reflect a concerted effort to safeguard the public interest and maintain stability in the face of various threats and challenges





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Cryptocurrency Scam Police Raid Bagan Datuk Chinese Nationals Fraud Investigation Perak Italy Graft Probe Aviation

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