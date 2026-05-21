Police arrests five in India NCAC fear racket, school students participate in temple pilgrimage

Police arrested five people, including women, in India for a 'honeytrap' scam where they blackmail prominent figures for money. The racket involved extortion of hundreds of thousands of rupees from multiple victims. Meanwhile, more than 200 Tamil school students and teachers in Kuantan participated in an educational pilgrimage at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Semambu.

POLICE in India arrested five people including women who ran a 'honeytrap'-scheme to blackmail prominent figures for money, Makkal Osai reported. The scam came to light after the son of a prominent businessman in Bengaluru became their latest victim.

One of the women in the group developed a relationship with the 25-year-old man but then began blackmailing him with photos of them being intimate. Rather than caving in, the youth reported the matter to the police which resulted in a sting operation and four arrests. Police recovered hundreds of thousands of rupees in cash, gold jewellery and a car from the gang, extorted from multiple victims.

More than 200 Tamil school students and teachers in Kuantan took part in an educational pilgrimage to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Semambu, Makkal Osai reported. The event saw students and teachers carry 'paal kudam' (milk pots) as offerings and took part in a procession to the temple. The event was intended to foster faith within the students and through it, give them confidence in their studies.

The students also planted trees in the temple compound as part of the event to raise awareness on environmental issues





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India Police Honeytrap Scam Blackmailing Arrest Exploitation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police officer death in Shah Alam: Selangor police chief confirms incident and sudden deathSelangor police chief, Datuk Shazeli Kahar, confirmed the incident regarding a male police officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Selangor police contingent headquarters, who fell from a building and died at the scene in Shah Alam.

Read more »

‘They wanted a car’: Family alleges dowry harassment after newlywed woman’s death in IndiaThe airline's plans are being challenged by production and regional disruptions.

Read more »

India Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Preparedness Guidelines Amid El Nino Impacted High TemperaturesThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave preparedness guidelines due to the potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern, which could make high temperatures in India more extreme. According to research, El Nino patterns in the past had influenced extreme temperature events across India, leading to larger heat waves, increased temperature anomalies, and longer heat wave duration. The IMD also highlighted a 2022 paper on the correlation between El Nino and increased heat wave conditions in India.

Read more »

AI shift forces skills rethink at India tech hubs, Kimberly-Clark executive saysUnverified claims circulating on Weibo alleged that the singer had deleted her wedding announcement and moved out of the home she shared with her husband.

Read more »