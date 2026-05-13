Police arrest man, seize protected wildlife parts worth Rs.5.3 million in Kota Kinabalu

Police in Sabah arrested a man and seized various protected wildlife parts worth more than RM5.3 million during a raid at a shop in Kota Kinabalu.

Police arrested a man and seized various protected wildlife parts worth more than RM5.3 million during a raid at an antique shop on Jalan Gaya in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah , today.

The 53-year-old suspect, also the owner of the shop, was arrested during the raid at 9.45am. Inspections uncovered 16 tusks believed to be from wild boars, nine teeth believed to be from tigers, 10 teeth believed to be from bears, 13 bezoar stones, and 394 swiftlet nests weighing 2,243 grammes. The protected wildlife parts were kept without permits from the authorities, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM5.32 million.

The suspect and seized items were taken to the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters before being handed over to the Sabah Wildlife Department for further action. The case is being investigated under Sections 41(1) and 41(2) of the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997. - Bernam





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Antique Shop Protected Wildlife Parts Swiftlet Nest Boar Tusk Tiger Tooth Bear Tooth Sabah Wildlife Department

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