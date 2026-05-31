Police Arrest Local Man Suspected of Gold Chain Snatching Case

Police have arrested a local man suspected of being involved in a gold chain snatching case worth approximately RM14,000 in Taman Connaught, Cheras, here last month. The suspect, in his mid-30s, was arrested in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, here around May 24 last month following police intelligence and surveillance.

Police have arrested a local man suspected of being involved in a gold chain snatching case worth approximately RM14,000 in Taman Connaught , Cheras , here last month.

The suspect, in his mid-30s, was arrested in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, here around May 24 last month following police intelligence and surveillance. Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd. Rosdi Daud, said the incident is believed to have occurred around 8 am last April 12 when the victim and his wife were having breakfast at a kopitiam restaurant in Taman Connaught.

According to him, while the couple was outside the restaurant, a man believed to have arrived from behind on a motorcycle is suspected of snatching the victim's gold necklace and pendant.

'The suspect then fled the scene and the victim suffered an estimated loss of RM14,000. Acting on the information obtained, the police conducted a raid and successfully arrested a local man suspected of being involved in the case,' he said in a statement here today. He said that after checking, the suspect was found to have 20 previous criminal records, in addition to four records related to drug-related offenses.

However, the suspect's application for remand was rejected and he was released on police bail. The police are urging the public not to let their guard down and to remain vigilant in preventing such crimes. The police are also calling on the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

The police are working closely with the public to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice. The public is advised to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. The police are committed to protecting the community and ensuring that the public feels safe and secure. The police are also working to prevent such crimes from happening in the future and to bring those responsible to justice.

The public is urged to cooperate with the police in their investigation and to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator. The police are committed to serving the community and ensuring that justice is served





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Gold Chain Snatching Case Police Arrest Local Man Taman Connaught Cheras

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