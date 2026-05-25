Police Arrest Head of Organised Criminal Group in Petaling Jaya

The news text reports on the arrest of the head of an organised criminal group by the police with the help of Thai and Indian authorities. The gang was active in the Sungai Division area in Sungai Petani, Kedah, and the suspect was arrested for being a member of an organised criminal group and for two separate murder cases.

Police have arrested the head of an organised criminal group with the help of Thai and Indian authorities, Bukit Aman said today. The gang was active in the Sungai Division area in Sungai Petani , Kedah , and the magistrates’ court had issued a warrant of arrest for the suspect on March 25.

An Interpol Red Notice for the suspect was issued on April 24, before he was arrested on May 22 while enroute from Bangkok, Thailand to Hyderabad, India. He was arrested for being a member of an organised criminal group, and is being investigated under Section 130V of the Penal Code for the offence, which is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

The suspect, who has been remanded until May 29, is also being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for two separate murder cases in the Padang Serai and Bedong areas in February and August 2024. Kumar thanked the Indian and Thai authorities for their help, and reiterated the police’s commitment to preserving the rule of law and safeguarding national security





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Organised Criminal Group Thai Authorities Indian Authorities Interpol Red Notice Sungai Division Area Sungai Petani Kedah Penal Code Section 130V Section 302 Padang Serai Bedong February August 2024 Rule Of Law National Security

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