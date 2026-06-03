Police Arrest Foreign National, Seize 50.08g of Methamphetamine in Semporna Raid

Semporna police have arrested a foreign man and confiscated over 50 grams of methamphetamine during an early morning raid. The suspect faces charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act as authorities pledge intensified crackdown on drug trafficking.

SEMPORNA : Police arrested a foreign man and seized 50.08 grammes of drugs believed to be Syabu following an operation at Kampung Selamat here on May 29.

District Police Chief, Superintendent Tan Hiap Wah, said acting on information about drug trafficking, a team from the Narcotic Crime Investigation Division conducted intelligence and surveillance in the area at around 2am. During the operation, the team spotted a man acting suspiciously and detained him for inspection. Inspection revealed a plastic packet containing substances believed to be Syabu, weighing 50.08 grammes and estimated to be worth RM5,000.

The 38-year-old suspect was detained for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Tan stressed that police will continue to intensify efforts to combat drug trafficking in the district and will take uncompromising action against anyone involved. He also urged the public to provide information related to crime and drugs to the police to help ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The seizure of 50.08 grammes of methamphetamine, commonly known as Syabu, represents a significant interception of illicit narcotics in the region. The operation highlights the proactive measures being undertaken by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking activities. The suspect, identified as a foreign national, is currently in police custody and faces charges under a stringent section of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries severe penalties including the possibility of capital punishment.

The police have emphasized that no compromises will be made in the fight against drug-related crimes, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy. Community cooperation remains a cornerstone of these anti-drug initiatives, with officials encouraging citizens to come forward with tips to enhance public safety. This incident serves as a reminder of the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking and the importance of sustained vigilance by both authorities and the public.

The successful operation in Kampung Selamat demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and interagency coordination. It also sends a strong deterrent message to potential traffickers. The value of the seized drugs, estimated at five thousand ringgit, while modest in comparison to larger busts, still indicates a concerning distribution attempt. The timing of the raid, conducted in the early hours of the morning, suggests careful planning to catch offenders off guard.

Superintendent Tan's remarks reflect a broader commitment to maintaining law and order in the district. The public appeal for information aims to foster a collaborative environment where criminal activities can be swiftly reported and addressed. Such community policing strategies are vital in supplementing official resources. The use of Section 39B indicates the seriousness with which the case is being treated, given its association with trafficking of significant quantities.

Legal proceedings will determine the final outcome, but the initial police action has already disrupted a potential supply chain. The foreign nationality of the suspect may also involve immigration authorities, adding another layer to the investigation. Overall, the incident underscores the ongoing battle against narcotics and the multifaceted approach required to achieve lasting success





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Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine Syabu Semporna Police Raid Narcotic Crime Investigation Division Dangerous Drugs Act Section 39B Kampung Selamat Superintendent Tan Hiap Wah Arrest Seizure Narcotics Crime Investigation Public Safety Community Cooperation Illegal Drugs

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