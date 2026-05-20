Police arrest 15 suspects for alleged firearm stunt in Kuala Lumpur

A group of 15 individuals were arrested by police for allegedly firing flares from a moving Toyota Hilux in Bukit Bintang on Monday, May 17, to promote a clothing shop in Dengkil, Selangor. The suspects are accused of performing a stunt, with some members reportedly paid up to RM700.

A group of 15 individuals were arrested by police for allegedly firing flares from a moving Toyota Hilux in Bukit Bintang on Monday, May 17.

The suspects are accused of performing a stunt to promote a clothing shop in Dengkil, Selangor, with some members reportedly paid up to RM700. ,The discovery of two electric scrambler motorcycles and a four-wheel-drive vehicle has prompted police to issue summonses for the offensive use of the vehicles, which are only permitted for off-road use. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the significance of a banner displaying the number '6.6' during the incident. Police have remanded all 15 suspects until May 21





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Flares Stunt Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang Scrambler Motorcycles

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