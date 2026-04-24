Pokémon Card Mania Grips Malaysia: Fans Camp Overnight for New Expansion

Enthusiastic Pokémon TCG fans in Malaysia camped overnight in Damansara Jaya to secure the new Ascended Heroes expansion, showcasing the game's enduring popularity and the potential value of collectible cards.

The fervor for the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) reached a new peak in Malaysia recently, as enthusiastic fans and collectors formed a massive queue stretching along an entire shoplot block in Damansara Jaya.

This surge in activity was triggered by the release of the latest major expansion, Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes, the first significant release for the franchise this year. The dedication of these collectors was remarkable, with many camping out since the previous afternoon, equipped with folding chairs and even enjoying meals while patiently awaiting their turn to purchase the highly sought-after cards.

PokeBK, a Malaysian service specializing in sourcing Pokémon cards from the United States, documented the impressive scene through Instagram Stories, showcasing the sheer scale of the demand. The Ascended Heroes expansion is a substantial addition to the Pokémon TCG universe, boasting an impressive 295 cards in total. This includes 217 cards within the main set and a further 78 secret rare cards, offering collectors a wide range of possibilities and challenges.

The expansion’s central theme revolves around “Mega Evolution,” a game mechanic that allows Pokémon to temporarily amplify their abilities beyond their standard evolutionary stage. For those unfamiliar with the Pokémon TCG, the core concept involves collecting cards featuring various Pokémon creatures, each with unique attributes and abilities. Players then utilize these cards to engage in strategic battles against other “trainers,” aiming to defeat their opponents’ Pokémon.

The value of Pokémon cards can fluctuate dramatically based on rarity, condition, and demand, with certain cards commanding prices in the hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. This potential for financial gain adds another layer of appeal to the hobby, attracting both dedicated collectors and those seeking investment opportunities.

The recent sale of a Malaysian collector’s extensive Pokémon card collection for RM1.87 million late last year serves as a testament to the growing market and the significant value these cards can hold. Experts had initially estimated the collection’s worth to be over RM2 million, highlighting the potential for appreciation in the Pokémon card market. The world of Pokémon cards has seen some truly astonishing sales figures, with certain cards achieving legendary status among collectors.

The most expensive Pokémon card ever sold is a 1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator card, which fetched an astounding $16.492 million (approximately RM65 million) in February 2026. This record-breaking sale was facilitated by YouTuber Logan Paul, who acquired the card and subsequently sold it. The card’s exceptional value stems from its extreme rarity – only around 40 copies are known to exist – and its unique artwork.

It has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the most expensive trading card ever sold. Beyond the Pikachu Illustrator, other highly sought-after cards continue to command substantial prices in the collector’s market, driven by factors such as rarity, condition, and historical significance. The Pokémon TCG continues to thrive as a popular hobby and a potentially lucrative investment, captivating fans of all ages with its blend of nostalgia, strategy, and the thrill of the chase.

The long lines in Damansara Jaya are a clear indication of the enduring appeal of Pokémon and the passionate community that surrounds it





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