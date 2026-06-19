POIC Sabah Reaffirms Anti-Corruption Commitment in Ceremony

POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd held a Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony, with its chairman emphasising the importance of integrity, transparency, and rejecting corruption at all organisational levels. The event was attended by the Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Director and other key personnel.

Kota Kinabalu: POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd reaffirmed its commitment to integrity and transparency through a Corruption-Free Pledge ceremony held on Friday. Its chairman, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, said corruption remains a threat to progress, justice and good governance, and must be rejected at all levels of the organisation.

He said integrity should be strengthened through clear policies, sound governance practices and leadership by example. Madius also urged employees to report any suspicious conduct through the proper channels and to make ethical decision-making part of their daily responsibilities. The ceremony was attended by Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, POIC Sabah management, board members and staff





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