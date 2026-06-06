Pochettino Confirms Richards Out for Germany Friendly Due to Ankle Injury

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino confirms Chris Richards will miss the friendly against Germany due to an ankle injury, raising concerns ahead of the World Cup.

Chicago - United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that defender Chris Richards will not be available for the friendly against Germany on Wednesday due to an ankle injury that has not fully healed.

Pochettino expressed disappointment with the recovery timeline of the 26-year-old Crystal Palace player, noting that it did not meet the team's initial expectations. Richards was expected to form a key partnership with captain Tim Ream in central defense ahead of the World Cup campaign. We will continue to monitor his condition in the coming days before making a final decision on his status, Pochettino said.

The US, co-hosts of the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, will begin their tournament campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles next week. Although Richards was included in the tournament squad, FIFA regulations still permit a replacement until 24 hours before the opening match. Richards absence has raised concerns about the strength of the US defense, which was previously seen as vulnerable when defeating Senegal in a friendly last week.

In that match, the pairing of Tim Ream and Mark McKenzie failed to deliver a convincing performance, conceding two goals to Senegal striker Sadio Mane. Richards has not played since Crystal Palace match against Brentford on May 17 and was only on the bench for the UEFA Conference League final on May 27. Pochettino admitted he was uncomfortable with the information received about the player fitness level before the squad selection.

When we named the squad, we believed Richards had a chance to play in the UEFA Conference League final and possibly also be available against Senegal. However, his recovery period has become longer than expected. Of course I am not happy because he is a very important player for the team, he said.

Pochettino added that the short time before the World Cup kickoff means the team needs to make the best decision to ensure all players are at optimal fitness. If we keep waiting, we might bring a player who does not have enough game minutes, and that could raise questions about whether he is truly ready to be fielded. Missing such a key defender ahead of a major tournament is a significant blow to US preparations.

The team has been working on defensive stability, and Richards was seen as a cornerstone of that plan. His absence in the Germany friendly will give other defenders like McKenzie and Miles Robinson a chance to prove themselves.

However, the lack of match sharpness for Richards remains a concern, and Pochettino will have to weigh the risk of rushing him back against the need for a fully fit squad. The US will also face tough opponents in the World Cup group stage, including England and Iran, making a solid defense crucial. This story was first published in Malay on July 10, 2026, and has been translated and updated for clarity. The original article can be found here. Not to be missed? Follow us on our social media channels





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