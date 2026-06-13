PN Chairmen Says No Alliance Decision Made Ahead of Johor and Negeri Sembilan State Polls

Perikatan Nasional chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar confirms that discussions on new political alignments will first be held within PAS leadership, with no formal applications from Reset or other parties received, as the coalition prepares for back‑to‑back state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar reiterated that no final decision has been taken regarding any new political alliance ahead of the closely‑spaced state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Speaking after the launch of the PAS Kedah election machinery at the Kedah PAS Complex in Kota Sarang Semut, Yan, the Terengganu chief minister and PAS vice‑president explained that any discussion about a possible realignment will first take place within PAS's senior leadership circle before the issue is elevated to the coalition level.



He clarified that while it is normal for parties to conduct strategic analyses during an election cycle, PN has not received a formal request from any group to join its ranks.

In recent weeks, the movement known as Reset - led by former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin - has been the subject of media speculation, with observers wondering whether the new platform might become a partner of PN for the upcoming polls. Ahmad Samsuri said that, to date, only informal conversations have occurred with Reset and with UMNO, and no official applications have been submitted.

"If any party wishes to become part of PN, it must file a formal application and go through the established procedure," he said.



The chairman also highlighted the resilience of the PN brand, noting that it has endured several electoral contests, including by‑elections and the recent Sabah state election, and that the PAS identity remains firmly rooted in the political landscape.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that this election cycle presents a unique challenge: the back‑to‑back timing of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls, scheduled for 11 July and 27 July respectively, compels both PAS and PN to adopt a more cautious and nuanced strategy. The Election Commission has set nomination day for 27 June, with early voting slated for 7 July, underscoring the compressed timetable.

As PAS senior leaders prepare for a meeting next week to decide the party's tactical direction, the coalition's overall stance will likely be clarified after those internal consultations. The outcome of these deliberations will shape the configuration of opposition forces as Malaysia heads toward two critical state contests that could influence the balance of power ahead of the general election cycle





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