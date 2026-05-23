PN Chairman Urges Calm Amid Growing Tensions Over PAS-Bersatu Cooperation

Shahidan Kassim, Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, advised party leaders and members to avoid issuing statements until a decision on PAS-Bersatu cooperation has been reached, amid growing tensions within the Opposition coalition and Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah’s statement regarding the dissolution of the state assembly.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 -- Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim urged party leaders and members to avoid issuing statements while awaiting a decision on PAS - Bersatu cooperation following Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah’s statement that he is prepared to dissolve the state assembly if PAS lawmakers move a vote of no confidence against him.

Shahidan also advised all parties to remain calm, indicating the need for services and clarification regarding the president’s statement on the cooperation framework agreed within PN





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Perikatan Nasional PAS Bersatu Cooperation Decision Tension Calm

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