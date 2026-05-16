PMGD Director-General and Deputies Clarify PCD's Transparency Survey Findings

After learning of a private-sector survey on transparency in official duties, the PCD Director-General and deputies addressed a press conference to clarify the survey findings and the department's role in protecting the public and conducting environmental inspections.

BANGKOK: Surin Worakijthamrong , Director-General of the Pollution Control Department ( PCD ), together with Tananchai Wannasook and Teeraphong Wimonjittranon, deputy director-generals of the PCD , addressed a press conference on Friday (May 15) after the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), through its Zero Corruption working group and the Puean Mai Thon group, disclosed a private-sector survey on transparency in the performance of official duties by state agencies.

The survey also ranked agencies by the highest bribe values, with the PCD referred to as ranking first and more than THB100,000 allegedly offered per instance





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PCD Surin Worakijthamrong Pollution Control Department Transparency Survey Officials' Duties Bribery Allegations Inspections Enforcement Of Laws

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