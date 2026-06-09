PM Wong Warns Against Misinformation, Reaffirms Immigration Stance and Teases Cabinet Changes

In a wide-ranging dialogue, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the rise of AI-driven misinformation, the nation's population and immigration policies, potential Cabinet reshuffles, and the complex US-China relationship.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the Singapore Press Club on June 8, highlighting the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation enabled by artificial intelligence and other technologies.

He emphasized that when content crosses the line, the government will take decisive action, citing the recent blocking of 14 online posts targeting the Indian community. Investigations revealed the content likely originated from a Chinese platform and was amplified across other sites, using selective images of Little India and a religious festival to falsely claim Singapore is overcrowded with Indians.

PM Wong underscored the importance of media operating in a trusted and responsible manner to inform citizens and foster serious discourse, which is vital for Singapore's long-term success. He also discussed Singapore's population and immigration policies, noting the country is far from the 6.9 million upper limit, with the June 2025 population at 6.11 million. The focus is on maintaining stability and avoiding population decline, with controlled immigration ensuring new arrivals share Singapore's values and can integrate well.

On falling birth rates-a global phenomenon with fertility at a historic low of 0.87 in 2025-PM Wong announced a new workgroup to create a more family-friendly environment, while reaffirming Singapore's openness to skilled immigrants who may become citizens. Regarding a potential Cabinet reshuffle following Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon's resignation, PM Wong confirmed he is continuously evaluating team deployments and recruiting from the backbench, with updates to follow.

On US-China relations, he noted significant differences but stressed coexistence is inevitable given their intertwined economies, drawing a parallel to the Cold War concept of mutually assured destruction





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