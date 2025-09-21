PM Modi Urges Indians to Embrace Self-Reliance, Promoting 'Made-in-India' Goods Amidst US Trade Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on citizens to support local products, emphasizing 'Swadeshi' amidst strained trade relations with the United States, following tariff impositions by the US. This initiative aims to boost the Indian economy, promote self-reliance, and reduce dependence on foreign-made goods.

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in a national address on Sunday, called upon the citizens of India to embrace self-reliance by prioritizing the purchase and use of domestically manufactured goods. This appeal comes amidst growing trade tensions with the United States, particularly following the imposition of substantial tariffs on Indian imports by the Trump administration.

The push for self-reliance, often referred to as 'Swadeshi', which translates to 'of one's own country' or 'made in India', is seen as a strategy to navigate the complexities of international trade and bolster the Indian economy. Modi's message underscores a broader vision for economic independence, encouraging a shift away from reliance on foreign-made products and fostering a culture of supporting local businesses and industries. This is a crucial step for India to enhance its economic sovereignty and empower its citizens by providing more job opportunities and a boost to local manufacturing sectors. The appeal resonated deeply with many citizens, who have started exploring the alternatives to the products that they have been using which are foreign made





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Narendra Modi Self-Reliance Made In India Trade Economy

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King calls for shared duty to preserve Mersing islands’ environmentSultan Ibrahim urges environmental preservation of Mersing islands, stressing sustainability and visitor responsibility for marine biodiversity.

Read more »

India says it expects Saudi Arabia to mind 'sensitivities' after pact with PakistanIndia urges Saudi Arabia to respect mutual interests after Riyadh signs defence pact with rival Pakistan.

Read more »

New US H-1B visa fee could disrupt Indian IT operations, says industry bodyNasscom warns $100K H-1B visa fee could disrupt Indian IT firms’ US projects and create global business uncertainty.

Read more »

Indian Singer Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore Scuba Diving AccidentIndian singer Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon from Assam, died at the age of 52 in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. The news was met with shock, including a statement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Garg was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival, which was subsequently canceled. Investigations are underway and his remains have been handed over to officials.

Read more »

King urges tourism to Mersing Islands, calls for stronger oversight and monitoringThe islands of Mersing are a valuable national tourism asset, and proper, effective management is essential to ensure the long-term preservation of th...

Read more »

King urges tourism to Mersing islands, calls for stronger oversight, monitoringThis hospital provides athletic activities modified with different rules, equipment and playing fields for its physically challenged patients.

Read more »