PM Aspirant Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar Steps Out in Concert with Centre-Left Rhetoric, Angers Critics of Reformasi

PAS' Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, appointed as PN chair, acknowledges all politicians representing Malaysians equally. However, PAS' rigid ideological stance and criticism from reformasi supporters raise doubts regarding Samsuri's alignment with reformasi.

Following his appointment as PN chair in mid-February, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar , the Terengganu menteri besar, was always going to have a hard time striking the appropriate rhetorical notes , given his role as a leader of PAS .

To his credit, he appropriately did so earlier this month in a Facebook posting, describing Malaysia's multiracial society as 'an incomparable blessing from God'. This was a refreshingly startling thing to say, given that PAS is seen as rigidly ideological. Samsuri acknowledged that all politicians must remember that they are to lead all Malaysians, not just the Malays or any particular community.

This view is something that would be difficult to reconcile with the requirement that a PAS leader would have to be Muslim in order to lead PAS, the largest party with 43 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. Say if, Samsuri were to become prime minister, he would have to be walking on egg shells to bear in mind that he is a leader for all Malaysians





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PAS Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar Multiracial Society Rhetorical Notes Centrist Positions Reconcile Reformasi Anwar Ibrahim PKR DAP Umkh Hadi Awang Liberal Secular Leader Of Stature

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