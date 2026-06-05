PM Anwar Reaffirms Support for Negri Sembilan Ruler, Warns Against Intimidation of Monarchy

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the Federal Government's support for Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, warning that pressuring the monarchy could threaten national security. He also endorsed the decision to dissolve the state assembly for a fresh election.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed the federal government's unwavering support for the Negri Sembilan Ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, warning that any attempt to pressure or intimidate the monarchy could jeopardize national security and public order.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Meranti in Puchong, Anwar emphasized that challenges to the constitutional monarchy must be addressed through lawful channels, not through coercion or threats. He stated that the federal government would continue to stand behind Tuanku Muhriz and the state administration amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding a constitutional dispute.

'Threatening or forcing a Ruler to act would have a very negative impact on the country and its security,' Anwar said. He added that while the federal government is not directly involved in the state matter, it must provide guidance, particularly to the Malay community and all Malaysians, regarding the dignity and sovereignty of the monarchy.

'The monarchy is not just a name; it carries dignity, conventions and rules. Therefore, we will continue to uphold the position, dignity and sovereignty of the Rulers,' he asserted. Anwar also revealed that he had conveyed his views to Tuanku Muhriz and urged all parties to respect constitutional mechanisms in addressing the matter.

When asked about the recent move by Negri Sembilan's Undang and Tunku Besar Tampin to proclaim Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Anwar dismissed the notion that it had affected the image or standing of the state Ruler. He reiterated that the federal government continues to recognize Tuanku Muhriz as the legitimate Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan.

He called on parties with differing views to pursue their claims through legitimate constitutional channels, without causing public anxiety or disrupting the administration of the state. On another matter, the Prime Minister expressed his full support for Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun's decision to dissolve the state assembly and return the mandate to the people through a fresh election, citing the need to resolve political uncertainty.

'I fully support the Mentri Besar's view that, given the confusion and lack of clarity, it is best to hold an election, and Tuanku Muhriz has also given his consent,' Anwar said. 'For us, we move forward while continuing to work with Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. Any other course of action must be pursued through proper channels.

' On Thursday, Aminuddin officially announced the dissolution of the 36-seat Negri Sembilan state assembly, paving the way for the 16th state election. The decision came after weeks of speculation, especially following two separate audiences between the Mentri Besar and Tuanku Muhriz on Wednesday. The constitutional dispute has its roots in differing interpretations of the state's traditional succession laws.

The Undang and Tunku Besar Tampin, who represent the traditional chieftains, have argued that the succession should follow a different lineage, while the federal government and the state administration maintain that Tuanku Muhriz is the rightful Ruler. This is not the first time such a dispute has arisen in Negri Sembilan, which has a unique system of elective monarchy.

However, Anwar's firm stance underscores the federal government's commitment to maintaining constitutional order and the sanctity of the monarchy. He cautioned that any deviation from established legal processes could set a dangerous precedent for the entire country.

'The stability of the nation depends on respect for our institutions, especially the monarchy,' Anwar concluded





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