Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has directed MetMalaysia to expedite cloud-seeding operations in Kedah and Perlis, and addressed concerns regarding the welfare of Malaysian elephants in Japan, emphasizing transparency and good governance.

Kuala Lumpur – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued directives to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to accelerate cloud-seeding operations in states experiencing critical water levels, with a particular focus on Kedah and Perlis .

This decision underscores the urgency of addressing the current weather conditions and mitigating potential water shortages impacting communities. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for innovative solutions, specifically suggesting the integration of drone technology to overcome logistical challenges and ensure the smooth execution of these vital operations. He highlighted the importance of overcoming limitations in available aircraft, advocating for collaboration with various stakeholders to supplement existing resources and guarantee the continued wellbeing of the population.

This proactive approach demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding public interests in the face of evolving environmental concerns. The Prime Minister’s instructions followed a comprehensive meeting with the leadership of the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, where policy planning and priorities for the current year were thoroughly examined. The discussion extended beyond immediate weather concerns to encompass the welfare of three Malaysian elephants – Dara, Amoi, and Kelat – currently residing in Japan.

Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the wellbeing of these animals must be paramount, demanding transparency in information regarding their condition and care. He called for decisions and actions to be grounded in factual evidence and prioritize the best possible welfare for the elephants. A continuous flow of clear, fact-based information to the public was also requested, ensuring that Malaysians are fully informed about the elephants’ situation.

The situation surrounding the elephants has garnered significant public attention and debate, fueled by concerns raised regarding their living conditions at Tennoji Zoo in Japan. Reports from visitors suggest the elephants are housed in an environment lacking adequate natural elements, such as greenery, and potentially experiencing discomfort due to high temperatures and dryness. These concerns have prompted widespread discussion and calls for improved welfare standards.

Beyond the immediate concerns of weather and animal welfare, Anwar Ibrahim also reinforced the importance of robust governance and effective management within the ministry. He underscored the necessity of maintaining high standards of integrity and implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and financial irregularities. The Prime Minister stated that strong governance is the cornerstone of building a Malaysia that is inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable.

This commitment to ethical conduct and responsible resource management is seen as crucial for achieving long-term national development goals. The meeting with the ministry’s top management served as a platform to reiterate these principles and ensure alignment on priorities. The Prime Minister’s multifaceted approach, addressing both immediate crises and long-term systemic issues, reflects a commitment to proactive leadership and responsible stewardship of national resources.

The focus on transparency, accountability, and the wellbeing of both citizens and animals demonstrates a holistic vision for a more sustainable and equitable future for Malaysia. The government’s swift response to the water crisis and the concerns surrounding the elephants signals a dedication to addressing critical issues with urgency and sensitivity





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anwar Ibrahim Cloud Seeding Metmalaysia Kedah Perlis Elephants Japan Animal Welfare Governance Transparency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anwar sets three-month deadline for revised Mara ActMIAMI, May 2 (Reuters) - ⁠Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said he had been harsh on Formula One ⁠leader Kimi Antonelli after angrily criticising the Italian teenager in the heat ‌of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Read more »

HyperX Launches Clutch Talon Controller, Cloud Stinger 3 HeadsetHP subsidiary HyperX has launched its first set of peripherals in awhile. These are the Clutch Talon controller and Cloud Stinger 3 headsets.

Read more »

Straits of Hormuz still critical for Malaysian oil shipments, says AnwarSINGAPORE: A Singapore Exchange (SGX) unit has denied claims from a Geneva-based commodities trader that it failed to meet its statutory and contractual obligations in producing a key benchmark for the cost of shipping oil from the Middle East.

Read more »

Anwar: Price hikes squeezing petty traders to be raised at Cabinet this WednesdayPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the issue of rising prices faced by petty traders will be brought to the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday to examine...

Read more »

Malaysia to pursue balanced economic diplomacy without compromising energy security, says AnwarPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that Malaysia adopts a balanced approach in economic diplomacy, prioritising national interests, including...

Read more »

Anwar says austerity measures won’t hit healthcare or hiring of new doctorsPUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Austerity measures that could see billions of ringgit slashed from several ministries will not affect core programmes, including critical healthcare services...

Read more »