PM Anwar Ibrahim Addresses Energy Crisis, Medical Supplies, and Pilgrimage Preparations

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discusses government's initiatives to tackle the global energy crisis, secure medical supplies, and prepare for the upcoming haj pilgrimage. The government prioritizes citizen welfare, national resilience, and responsible crisis management.

KUALA LUMPUR The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim , has conveyed his condolences on the passing of Karam Singh. The National Economic Action Council MTEN convened a meeting to assess the repercussions of the global energy crisis , with the primary objective of safeguarding the welfare of the citizenry and bolstering the security of the nation's critical strategic resources.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat leakages and smuggling activities, emphasizing the strengthening of supply chain monitoring and the integrated execution of Ops Tiris 4.0. This operation involves a collaborative approach, bringing together various enforcement agencies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in mitigating illegal activities. \The Madani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has also placed significant emphasis on ensuring the security of medicine and medical device supplies. This proactive approach includes implementing centralized stock monitoring systems, diversifying import sources to reduce reliance on single suppliers, and establishing comprehensive emergency plans. These measures are designed to guarantee the consistent availability of essential medical resources, catering to critical healthcare needs at all times. In his statement released on Tuesday, April 7, the Prime Minister, who also holds the position of Finance Minister, articulated the government's long-term strategy. This strategy encompasses strengthening strategic buffer stocks to provide a safety net during times of crisis. It also includes initiatives to foster the growth of local industries, reducing dependence on external sources, and formulating a comprehensive policy framework called MyMedSecure. The MyMedSecure initiative aims to streamline the procurement and distribution of essential medical supplies, enhancing overall efficiency and responsiveness. Additionally, MTEN reviewed the preparations for the haj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to involve 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims. The government is steadfast in its commitment to prioritizing the safety, well-being, and seamless experience of all pilgrims. This commitment ensures a smooth and secure pilgrimage journey, alleviating concerns and providing a supportive environment. The Madani government remains committed to acting in a structured, responsible, and efficient manner to navigate any crisis. The ultimate aim is to effectively mitigate any adverse impacts, ensuring the well-being and security of the populace while maintaining the country's resilience and stability. – Bernama Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak paid his last respects to the late Dr. Ling. South-East Asians have expressed their major concerns about the US, scams, and climate, as indicated by a recent survey. Loke led a Transport Ministry delegation to pay their final respects to Dr. Ling. The government's proactive approach to crisis management, focused on the well-being of its citizens and the resilience of the nation, underscores its commitment to comprehensive and effective leadership





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Energy Crisis Medical Supplies Haj Pilgrimage Government Policy Anwar Ibrahim

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