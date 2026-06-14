PM Anwar Announces Consideration of RM5 Million Matching Grant for Negarawan Memorials, Unity Grants for Schools and Universities

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the federal government will consider a RM5 million matching grant in Budget 2027 to revive 10 Negarawan memorials nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak. He also announced RM10,000 activity grants to 189 Rukun Negara secretariats at higher education institutions and RM5,000 grants to 6,849 Rukun Negara clubs in schools across the country.

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government will consider allocating a matching grant of RM5 million under Budget 2027 to revive 10 Negarawan memorials across Malaysia, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Speaking at the launch of the National Unity Week 2026 celebration at the Likas Sports Complex here yesterday, Anwar said the country's founding fathers, such as Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the late Tun Mustapha Harun, and the late Tun Fuad Stephens, despite representing different ethnic backgrounds, shared a common vision in ensuring the nation's success and progress. He noted that these national founders had a clear vision for nation-building, even if they did not express it through complex language or intricate theories.

When I studied their backgrounds, they were not scholars or intellectuals as we understand today, but rather leaders with deep love for the country. They represented small ethnic groups and communities, yet they held broad views on how to preserve the spirit of togetherness, unity, and a sense of ownership among the people, he said. Anwar also stressed that Malaysians who desire continued peace and prosperity understand the value, blessing, and benefits of unity in community life.

However, because we are too accustomed to living in a peaceful and harmonious environment, we sometimes forget that certain influences can erode that spirit and ignite sentiments contrary to unity. We cannot be complacent or assume that unity will persist without continuous efforts to nurture it and curb the emergence of elements that could divide society, he added.

In this regard, he expressed appreciation to the Ministry of National Unity for its ongoing efforts to strengthen and promote the unity agenda over the past few years. In a related development, Anwar announced the provision of RM10,000 activity grants to 189 Rukun Negara secretariats at higher education institutions nationwide to implement programs on nation-building, patriotism, and unity among students.

Additionally, the government will provide RM5,000 grants to 6,849 Rukun Negara clubs in schools across the country to encourage the appreciation and practice of Rukun Negara principles from an early education level. These initiatives aim to foster a deeper understanding of the national ideology and reinforce the foundations of unity among the younger generation.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the revival of the Negarawan memorials is not merely about physical structures but about honouring the legacy of those who shaped the nation. He urged all Malaysians to reflect on the sacrifices and wisdom of the country's founders and to actively contribute to maintaining harmony.

The matching grant mechanism will encourage both federal and state governments to collaborate in preserving these historical sites, ensuring that future generations can learn from the values embodied by these leaders. Anwar also called on the public to support the government's unity agenda by participating in local community activities and promoting intercultural understanding. He warned against the spread of divisive rhetoric and urged civil society to play a role in countering extremism.

The National Unity Week celebration, which runs for a week, features cultural performances, exhibitions, and dialogue sessions aimed at strengthening interethnic relations. The event in Sabah highlights the state's diverse heritage and its role as a model of unity in diversity. Anwar concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to building a harmonious Malaysia based on the principles of mutual respect and shared prosperity





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