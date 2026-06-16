PLKN 3.0 Pilot Programme Launched at Public University Level; Private Institutions May Join Later

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir announced plans to involve private higher education institutions in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, following the pilot launch at UPSI. The programme involves 1,005 students and aims to expand to polytechnics and community colleges after the initial phase. A book commemorating the UPSI bus tragedy that claimed 15 lives was also launched.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is planning to involve private higher education institutions (IPTS) in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) in the future.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stated that this matter is subject to discussions with National Service Training Department (JLKN) director-general Maj Gen Datuk Marzuki Mokhtar. The minister noted that Marzuki will determine the sequencing of the program, including whether private institutions will participate alongside public universities. Following the involvement of public universities, private institutions may be included at a later stage.

The ministry will also consider state-owned private higher education institutions, as every state has its own universities, as well as government-linked company (GLC) universities such as Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and Multimedia University (MMU). Zambry made these remarks after officiating the pilot programme for PLKN 3.0 at the public university level, held at the Experimental Theatre, Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) in Tanjong Malim.

The event was also attended by Defence Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management) Datin Roszanina Wahab, Higher Education Department director-general Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman, Marzuki, and UPSI vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Md Amin Md Taff. UPSI became the first university to implement PLKN 3.0, with an encouraging response involving 1,005 newly enrolled diploma students from the June 2026 intake, comprising 567 male and 438 female trainees selected to participate.

Zambry emphasized that at the MOHE level, the ministry is fully committed to ensuring the program is implemented as effectively as possible. He added that after the public university phase, the programme will be rolled out at polytechnics and community colleges.

However, at this stage, the focus is on public higher education institutions (IPTAs) first. Previously, Bernama reported that the programme follows a RM250 million allocation under Budget 2026 for a pilot implementation at the higher education level before being expanded to all IPTAs in 2027. The pilot aims to assess the effectiveness and scalability of the revamped national service program, which was reintroduced after a hiatus.

PLKN 3.0 is designed to instill patriotism, discipline, and unity among Malaysian youth through a structured curriculum that includes physical training, community service, and nation-building activities. During the same event, UPSI launched a book documenting the tragic bus accident that occurred on June 9, 2025, in which 15 UPSI students lost their lives. The bus, chartered specially to transport students from Jertih to the university's main campus in Tanjong Malim, overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The book is an initiative by UPSI to record the profound impact of the incident on the university community and society at large, while also serving as a tribute to the victims and their families. Zambry expressed his condolences and praised the university for its efforts in preserving the memory of the tragedy. The launch was attended by family members of the victims, university staff, and students.

The book includes personal accounts, official reports, and reflections on the accident, aiming to raise awareness about road safety and the importance of preventive measures in educational transport





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PLKN 3.0 National Service Training Programme Zambry Abd Kadir Private Higher Education Institutions UPSI Bus Tragedy

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