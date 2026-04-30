Plastic Plant Owner Jailed and Fined for Driving Against Traffic in Sungai Petani

A 55-year-old plastic manufacturing plant owner was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty to driving against traffic flow, causing an accident in Sungai Petani. The court also suspended his driving license for two years and warned of a 12-month jail term if the fine is unpaid. The incident, which occurred on April 26, involved a collision with another vehicle, and initial investigations suggest the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

A 55-year-old plastic manufacturing plant owner was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 by the Magistrate’s Court in Sungai Petani, Kedah, today after pleading guilty to driving against traffic flow, causing an accident last Sunday.

The accused, Lu Xun, made the admission after the charge was read out in Mandarin before Magistrate Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi. The magistrate also ordered the suspension of the accused’s driving license for two years and imposed a 12-month jail term if he fails to pay the fine. According to the charge, Lu Xun was accused of driving dangerously to the public by entering the opposite lane and colliding with another vehicle.

The accused, who has lived in the country for over 30 years, was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for the incident that occurred at 9:20 PM on April 26 at Jalan Lencongan Barat. The proceedings were conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Hazwani Mohd Noor, while the accused was represented by lawyer Chong Seng Ming.

In mitigation, Seng Ming requested the court to impose a lenient fine, citing that the accused had pleaded guilty and apologized to the court, police, and the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident. He added that the driver and passengers of the other vehicle were unharmed, but the accused promised to fully cover the repair costs.

However, Nur Hazwani urged the court to impose a fitting sentence as a lesson, as the accused’s act of driving against traffic endangered the lives of other road users. Earlier reports stated that a Chinese man driving a Perodua Myvi had driven against traffic for approximately 500 meters before colliding with a Proton Saga BLM driven by a local man.

Kuala Muda District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan was reported to have said that initial investigations revealed the accused was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident





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