PKR Youth Calls for Probe into Allegations of Foreign Funding in Political Instability Drive

PKR Youth protest foreign funding to shape political narratives in Malaysia, instigating allegations of Ukrainian war influence on the country.

PETALING JAYA: PKR Youth has urged authorities to investigate allegations of foreign funding linked to political activities aimed at destabilising the government. Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, the chief of PKR Youth, said the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia, and relevant security agencies should conduct a thorough, independent, and comprehensive probe into all parties named in the allegations, regardless of political background or position.

The chief added that any movement that receives and misuses foreign funding to shape domestic political narratives in an organised manner must be investigated thoroughly and transparently, without compromise. He also mentioned that any breach of the law should be dealt with firmly under existing provisions, including the Penal Code, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA), and the Societies Act 1966, if elements involving threats to national security, money laundering, or misuse of foreign funds for unlawful political purposes were found.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim's statement comes amid controversy involving the youth-based non-governmental organisation Mandiri, which is considering legal action against a group that allegedly made defamatory claims linking the organisation to foreign funding and a purported plot to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. In a statement on Friday (May 15), Mandiri executive director Amir Hadi said the organisation would consult its lawyers over allegations made during a press conference held in front of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Mandiri was responding to a police report lodged over a now-deleted TikTok video that allegedly linked the organisation to foreign funds purportedly being used to undermine Anwar as a proxy for Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PKR Youth Foreign Funding Political Activities Political Instability Ukrainian War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ketua Cabang PKR Batu umum keluar partiKetua Cabang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Batu, Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi hari ini mengumumkan peletakan semua jawatan dalam parti termasuk sebagai Ketua Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Wilayah Persekutuan dan keluar daripada PKR berkuat kuasa serta-merta.

Read more »

PKR Youth leader quits party, says it has strayed from reform idealsFormer Batu PKR chief Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi says he is stepping down from all party posts with immediate effect.

Read more »

Melee breaks out over no-confidence motion after Kuala Selangor PKR meetingDivision chief M Sivabalan says the meeting was valid and the motion against him would be referred to the party leadership.

Read more »

Pakatan Harapan Convention Kicks Off, 5,000 Members from PKR, DAP and Amanah Nationwide AttendThe Pakatan Harapan Convention has commenced, with over 5,000 members from PKR, DAP and Amanah expected to attend the event at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. The convention theme is 'Tekad Madani, Harapan Rakyat' (Madani's Resolve, the People's Hope). After opening remarks, there will be a debate session, speeches from state representatives, and a keynote speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to conclude the event.

Read more »