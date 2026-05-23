PKR Vice-President Amirudin Shari Appoints Senior Adviser as Monitoring Officer for Pandan, Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari announced tonight the appointment of Tengku Zafrul Aziz as the monitoring officer for the Pandan and Ampang parliamentary constituencies. As of now, Tengku Zafrul, the senior political adviser to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will be responsible for representing him in Pandan and will oversee the overhaul of the parliamentary service centre in Pandan, including its operations and personnel. Anwar had personally requested the appointment as Tengku Zafrul had been seeking a more active or aggressive role in Selangor. Following the recent resignations of Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as MPs for Pandan and Setiawangsa, respectively, and from PKR, to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia and pursue a new political direction for themselves and their supporters, the Selangor PKR leadership will be monitoring the party’s chapters in Pandan and Ampang over the next one to three months. Anyone unhappy with the arrangement can share their views, but all party members should allow the leadership to manage the situation. Amirudin said that while space would be provided for anyone unhappy with the newly announced arrangement to share their views, all party members should allow the leadership to manage the situation. The Selangor PKR leadership wished Tengku Zafrul all the best as his new role.

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari announced tonight the appointment of Tengku Zafrul Aziz as the monitoring officer for the Pandan and Ampang parliamentary constituencies .

As of now, Tengku Zafrul, the senior political adviser to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will be responsible for representing him in Pandan and will oversee the overhaul of the parliamentary service centre in Pandan, including its operations and personnel. Anwar had personally requested the appointment as Tengku Zafrul had been seeking a more active or aggressive role in Selangor.

Following the recent resignations of Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as MPs for Pandan and Setiawangsa, respectively, and from PKR, to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia and pursue a new political direction for themselves and their supporters, the Selangor PKR leadership will be monitoring the party’s chapters in Pandan and Ampang over the next one to three months. Anyone unhappy with the arrangement can share their views, but all party members should allow the leadership to manage the situation





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PKR Vice-President Appointment Monitoring Officer Pandan Ampang Represent Oversee Parliamentary Service Centre Operations Personnel Senior Political Adviser Anwar Ibrahim Recent Resignations Party Chapters Next One To Three Months Management Structure Space Anyone Unhappy Leadership Tengku Zafrul Parliamentary Constituencies Oversee Operations Personnel Party Chapters Next One To Three Months

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