PKR Vice-Chairman Jhries at Johor Barru: Rafizi Ramli Free to Contest Any Seat in Johor

Pakatan Harapan's state vice-chairman for Johor, Jimmy Puah, said yesterday that former minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is free to contest any seat he wants in the state of Johor. He clarified that Rafizi, who recently resigned from the PKR party and formed Parti Bersama Malaysia (PBM), could contest in Johor and said that it was not an issue.

JOHOR BARU: Former minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is free to contest any seat he wants in Johor, says state PKR vice-chairman Jimmy Puah. He said Rafizi, a former PKR deputy president who recently announced his resignation from the party to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia, could do as he wished, including contesting in Johor.

'If he wants to contest in Johor, let it be. It is not an issue.

', Jimmy Puah added at a press conference after visiting Ban Foo new village here on Wednesday (May 20). He said this in response to a question about rumours that Rafizi had expressed interest in contesting in Johor. Puah added that Johor is seen as a progressive state that is bound to attract the attention of many parties.

'Johor is special in many ways, and I think this will attract all kinds of political parties to try their luck here. ', he said, adding that Pakatan Harapan's machinery is prepared to face any election. On Monday (May 18), Rafizi and former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said they had submitted their resignation letters to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul





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JOHOR BARRU FORMER PKR DEPUTY PRESIDENT RAFIZI RAMLI PKR VICE-CHAIRMAN JIMMY PUAH JOHOR FREE TO CONTEST ANY SEAT PBM

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