PKR To Negotiate With MPs Changing Loyalty To Rafizi Ramli's New Party

PKR, the opposition party in Malaysia, will hold negotiations with several MPs who have publicly aligned themselves with Rafizi Ramli's new political platform alongside Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh advised these MPs to stay true to the party's vision while representing their constituencies.

"PETALING JAYA: PKR will hold negotiations with several MPs aligned with Rafizi Ramli who attended the former ministers announcement of his new political platform, Parti Bersama Malaysia, last Sunday.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said the party leadership will get in touch with them to advise them about their positions as MPs, having been elected on Pakatan Harapan tickets in 2022. Fuziah said all PKR MPs should carry the partys vision instead of promoting other parties while serving their constituencies, Berita Harian reported.

"We have already ordered several leaders to get in touch (with the party) to negotiate and advise them that, when they are elected as MPs, they represent the party. That is the party leaderships advice to them. We respect them as MPs, but they must hold fast to what has been determined by the party," she was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, former ministers Rafizi and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced that they would be taking over Bersama to chart a new political direction for themselves and their supporters. They also announced their resignations as the Pandan and Setiawangsa MPs, respectively, as well as from PKR. Five PKR MPs – Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau), Wong Chen (Subang), S Kesavan (Sungai Siput) and Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju) – appeared in a photo session with the duo. Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung also attended the press conference.





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PKR Rafizi Ramli Rafizi Ramli's New Party Pakatan Harapan Election Negotiation Serving Constituents Political Vision Resignation Honesty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manifesto Rafizi Ramli ibarat 'angan-angan Mat Jenin'Manifesto Rafizi Ramli ibarat 'angan-angan Mat Jenin' – Penganalisis

Read more »

Pandan PKR Youth Leadership Collapses As Deputy Chief, 19 Others QuitThe majority of them will join Bersama to be with Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli

Read more »

Pakatan Harapan, Umno Headed for Potential Snap Elections: Rafizi Ramli and Anwar Ibrahim WarnThe recently elected Malaysian government, Pakatan Harapan, and ruling party Umno are gearing up for potential snap federal and state elections, considering the prime minister's warning about seat allocations. Meanwhile, Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their new political party, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), aiming to neutralize potential Umno challenges. However, former PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim cautioned Umno against competing against Harapan seats, hinting at a no-holds-barred approach.

Read more »

Six PKR Members Attended Rafizi Ramli's Party, Critic Groups AlarmsDzul Hilmi Zainol, a Malaysian ex-co, believes that PKR cannot 'hide' six members of parliament as they are open secret with Rafizi. The article comments on their attendance at the launch event and calls for the explanation of their position with the people.

Read more »