PKR Sabah faces another internal challenge as Artini Ali Taugan announces exit and resignation

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah once again faces an internal challenge as Naib Ketua Wanita PKR Sabah, Artini Ali Taugan, announces her exit from the party and resignation from all her positions, effective immediately. This development follows the footsteps of former Tuaran Branch Chief, Mohammad Razeef Rakimin, who also announced his resignation and departure from the party.

PKR Sabah had another internal challenge as Artini Ali Taugan , the Deputy Women's Chief of PKR Sabah, announced her exit from the party and resigned from all her positions, effective immediately.

This development followed the footsteps of former Tuaran Branch Chief, Mohammad Razeef Rakimin, who also announced his resignation and departure from the party. Artini made the announcement through a post on her Facebook account on Wednesday, stating that she made the decision due to a loss of trust in the leadership and the party's current goals. She also resigned as the Women's Chief of PKR Tuaran and the PKR DUN Sulaman Representative.

In addition, Artini expressed her gratitude to the party's leadership and members for the opportunities she had during her tenure and hoped that her former colleagues who are still in the party would maintain their friendship. The exit of Artini and Mohammad Razeef adds pressure to the leadership of PKR Sabah and the party's central leadership, following recent developments involving other party leaders.

For instance, former PKR Deputy President and Pandan MP, Rafizi Ramli, and Setiawangsa MP, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, were reportedly leaving the party recently. However, no official statement has been issued by the PKR Sabah leadership regarding Artini and Mohammad Razeef's decisions





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PKR Sabah Artini Ali Taugan Exit From The Party Resignation From All Her Positions Internal Challenge Leadership Goals Opportunities Friendship

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