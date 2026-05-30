PKR's Strategic Reshuffle: A Prudent Approach to Economic Sustainability

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim explains the party's strategic reshuffle, saying it is aimed at strengthening the party's machinery ahead of the next general election. He also comments on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's remarks on cost-cutting measures in the 2027 budget.

The appointment of new PKR co-election directors is part of a strategic reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party's machinery ahead of the next general election, says Youth chief Kamil Munim .

Changes in portfolios within a political party or government are a routine practice undertaken to meet evolving needs, Bernama reported. Kamil was asked to comment on the appointment of PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as co-election directors to replace Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also the PKR deputy president. Kamil said the reshuffle of responsibilities within the party should not be viewed as a reflection of any leader's shortcomings, including Nurul Izzah.

There is no question of her being unqualified or incapable, as she previously served as election director, including during the 14th general election, when the party successfully formed the government. This is merely a strategic reshuffle to ensure that election-related work can be carried out more effectively and efficiently, he told reporters at the Madani Youth Carnival at Padang Rengas in Perak today. He said Amirudin and Saifuddin possess extensive experience in managing election operations and organisation.

On Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's remarks on the possibility of cost-cutting measures in the 2027 budget amid global economic uncertainty, Kamil said it is a prudent approach. Any responsible leader would reassess the country's economic position and align spending with current needs. Although such measures may be seen as unpopular, they are important to ensure the country's economic sustainability in the future, he said.

He also said that any restructuring of government expenditure would not affect critical sectors such as healthcare and education. Their programmes will continue to be implemented, but the government will review its spending methods and approaches to identify appropriate areas for savings, he said





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PKR Kamil Munim PKR Youth Chief Strategic Reshuffle Election Machinery Cost-Cutting Measures 2027 Budget Economic Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PKR denies claims of major exodus of membersIts secretary-general Fuziah Salleh says less than 1,000 PKR members have left the party since Rafizi Ramli's departure to Parti Bersama Malaysia.

Read more »

PKR MP affirms Rafizi's freedom to join new partyJohor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd. Nasir confirms former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli is free to join a new party to continue his political struggle, aligning with democratic practices.

Read more »

PKR Youth Chief Explains Changes in Party Election LeadershipPKR Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said changes to PKR's election leadership are part of a strategic effort to strengthen the party's machinery ahead of future polls.

Read more »

AMK dismisses critics questioning Nurul Izzah's appointment as 'sakit hati'Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim stated that questioning why Nurul Izzah Anwar was not appointed as PKR election director comes from people who are 'sakit hati' (angry) with the party. He emphasized that changes in assignment are normal in politics and that Nurul Izzah had proven her capability in leading the party machinery during the 2018 general election. The reshuffle is a strategic move to ensure smooth election operations.

Read more »