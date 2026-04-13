PKR Prioritizes Strong Divisions for GE16 Candidate Selection

PKR President Anwar Ibrahim announces a strategy to prioritize candidates from divisions with strong membership and grassroots activity for the upcoming General Election (GE16). The party aims to focus on areas with robust support and effective communication, while the Prime Minister urges members to promote government initiatives to improve public well-being.

KUALA TERENGGANU : PKR will prioritize candidates from divisions exhibiting robust membership and a well-established grassroots network for the upcoming General Election ( GE16 ). This strategic approach, articulated by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim , emphasizes the crucial role of divisional strength and activity in the candidate selection process.

The party aims to field candidates in areas where the foundations are strong and where there's demonstrable engagement from the ground up, reflecting a commitment to building on existing momentum rather than attempting to cultivate it from scratch. The decision underscores a shift towards prioritizing candidates who possess a solid base of support and who are actively involved in party activities within their respective divisions. The party leadership is keen on ensuring that candidates selected are not just names on a ballot but individuals with deep roots in the community and a proven track record of connecting with the electorate. This proactive stance aims to enhance the party's electoral prospects by leveraging the collective strength of its members and the effectiveness of its grassroots machinery across the nation. This approach highlights the importance of the grassroots machinery in preparing for the election. Anwar stressed the importance of a strong foundation, stating that even central leadership's nominations would be rejected if the division lacked sufficient members or exhibited weakness. The party is focused on securing victories in regions where there is a strong leadership presence. This underscores the party's shift toward candidate selection based on divisional activity. The leadership is of the opinion that there should be consistency in conveying information on the Madani government's efforts to ensure the people's well-being, particularly initiatives to eradicate poverty. This also involves economic growth and investment. The onus is on the party members to deliver this message, highlighting the importance of clear communication to the public regarding governmental actions and initiatives. In addition to the emphasis on candidate selection criteria, the Prime Minister, addressing PKR members at the Terengganu PKR Mini Convention, urged them to take an active role in disseminating information about the government's efforts to improve the lives of the people. This includes initiatives to alleviate poverty, which necessitates economic growth, investment, and financial support. He underscored the responsibility of the party members to communicate these efforts effectively to the public. His comments suggest a strategic focus on public outreach and communication to enhance the public's understanding and appreciation of the government's policies. The gathering served as a platform for the leadership to connect with the grassroots and reiterate the importance of unity, communication, and proactive engagement within the party. The presence of key party figures, including Vice-President Datuk Chang Lih Kang, Secretary-General Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, and Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, further emphasizes the significance of this event. The focus on strong divisional leadership, effective communication, and a well-defined strategy for GE16 indicates that the party is preparing for the election. It is the leadership's responsibility to set a clear direction for the state PKR leadership regarding the number of seats to be contested in the next general election. The focus is to make it a successful venture by ensuring proper groundwork, strong candidate selection, and effective communication. Following the convention, Anwar Ibrahim addressed reporters, stating that the decision regarding the number of seats to be contested in GE16, including those in Terengganu, would be left to the state PKR leadership. This decision signifies a trust in the local leadership's understanding of the ground situation and their ability to make informed decisions. This approach also allows for flexibility and responsiveness to local conditions and dynamics. It recognizes that different regions may require tailored strategies and approaches based on their specific needs and challenges. This decision highlights the importance of collaboration between the central and state leadership to ensure a united front for the upcoming general election. The party's approach to GE16 includes a combination of criteria, like the strong base and the strong grassroots. It’s also crucial that there's consistency in the message. The aim is to ensure that the party is well-prepared and strategically positioned for the upcoming election. The emphasis on strengthening the party from the ground up and the focus on effective communication with the public showcase PKR's dedication to its long-term goals. The party is committed to the values of effective leadership, robust grassroots engagement, and clear communication. The emphasis on these values will play a significant role in determining the success of the party in GE16





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PKR GE16 Candidate Selection Grassroots Anwar Ibrahim Madani Government Poverty Eradication Terengganu

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